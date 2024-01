Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Boy George landed a kitchen job while serving time in prison.

The 62-year-old singer shared that story along with other wild revelations in his new memoir, "Karma," including an "awkward" celebrity encounter, the cosmetic procedures he had done and the royal family member who wanted to meet him.

Boy George began his career as a member of Culture Club, and the group released its debut album, "Kissing to be Clever," in 1982. The band continued to have success with its second album, "Colour by Numbers." However, Culture Club broke up in 1986, and Boy George embarked on a solo career.

As a solo artist, Boy George has released nine studio albums.

Boy George doesn't like Janet Jackson

Boy George explained the reasoning behind his feud with Janet Jackson in the memoir.

"When it comes to me and Janet, let's wait a while," Boy George revealed, via USA Today. "I walked up to Janet backstage without my face on and said, 'Oh, I love your new song. She wasn't friendly and didn't try to be. But I just walked off and got myself into my best 'Boy George' and was walking around backstage to make sure I was seen by everyone."

"One of her crew approached me with a video camera and said, 'Will you record a message for Janet?' So I did. 'Next time you meet someone, be nice,' I said."

Later in her dressing room, Jackson confessed she hadn't recognized him.

"And I said, 'That makes it worse. Are you saying you would have been nice to me if you knew who I was? What if I'm just a fan?' We parted on awkward terms," George revealed.

He later had another moment with Janet Jackson that rubbed him the wrong way while performing during the BBC program "Top of the Pops."

"When I looked over to her table she had her back to me and stayed in that position throughout my performance," he claimed.

A representative for Jackson did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

The ‘80s icon admitted to various cosmetic procedures

Boy George was no stranger to cosmetic procedures throughout his career. The ‘80s icon revealed in the book that he’s had hair transplants and changed his teeth.

"It's time to confess I had three hair transplants around 2015-2018 – two in Ireland and a final one in LA – and the weird thing is no one remembers I was bald as a shaved badger," he wrote.

For Boy George, getting his teeth done "changed [his] life."

"Even though people say they preferred my old teeth, my response is, 'Give me your address and I'll send them to you.'"

However, Boy George has stayed away from some of the most popular Hollywood plastic surgery procedures, including Botox.

"I've never had Botox, though, and I might be the only person in show business with my own face," he wrote. "I'm not frightened of getting old and I think I’ve grown into myself. It might seem weird to say I feel sexier but I actually do. I used to joke over the years, 'Sexy at 60.' That was my ambition."

Boy George was sued over the Culture Club name

Boy George was involved in legal trouble over the Culture Club name. In 2018, Jon Moss was "expelled" from the band by manager Paul Kemsley, according to The Guardian. Instead of going to trial, the group and Moss settled.

"Jon sued me by serving me court papers on my doorstep. To add insult to injury, it was just a few days after Mum died," he wrote in the memoir," via People magazine. "His timing felt cruel."

Moss had argued the Culture Club name was worth $44.5 million, and the group settled for $2.3 million, Boy George claimed. He's currently slowly paying it off.

The singer worked in the prison kitchen while serving time

Boy George went to prison in 2009 for four months.

The "Everything I Own" singer was convicted of falsely imprisoning and assaulting a male escort in 2007. While in prison, he was assigned a job in the kitchen, Boy George revealed in his book.

"One of my quiches scored high praise," he admitted. "Making good vegetarian curries came easy, even with the animal-food vegetables they supplied. Those carrots had an attitude and the knives weren’t sharp enough to take them on."

Boy George once met Princess Diana

Boy George claimed he met Princess Diana at a charity event he performed at. While he wasn't scheduled to greet people for this event, the royal wanted to meet the musician.

Boy George recalled Diana complimenting him on his outfit.

"That must have taken forever," he remembered her saying before he quipped, "I didn’t do it myself, love."

He then introduced Diana to his mother, who had attended the event with him. "They spent 10 minutes chatting. She told Mum I was a true survivor."