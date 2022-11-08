Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama, dead at 73

Jeff Cook, the guitarist who co-founded the country supergroup Alabama, has died. He was 73.

The Hall of Famer was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012 and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017.

He died peacefully in his home in Destin, Florida Monday, his rep, Don Murry Grubbs, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Cook was a champion in all he attempted, and he courageously faced his battle with a positive attitude," a press release announcing Cook's death stated.

Tributes poured in from country stars, including Travis Tritt, who called Cook "a great guy and one heckuva bass fisherman."

Kenny Chesney shared a statement with The Associated Press regarding Cook’s passing.

"Jeff Cook, and all of the guys in Alabama, were so generous with wisdom and fun when I got to tour with them as a young artist," he said. "They showed a kid in a T-shirt that country music could be rock, could be real, could be someone who looked like me. Growing up in East Tennessee, that gave me the heart to chase this dream."

Jason Aldean took to Twitter Tuesday and shared an image of Cook and Alabama.

"So sad to hear of the passing of Jeff Cook. I spent a lot of my life listening to him play guitar, what an iconic sound he had. I got a chance to perform with him multiple times over the years and I will never forget it," he wrote.

Aldean shared a follow-up tweet that said, "RIP Mr. Jeff, you are a legend to many of us and your influence will be felt forever in country music."

As a guitarist, fiddle player and vocalist, Cook — alongside cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry — landed eight No. 1 songs on the country charts between spring 1980 and summer 1982, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The band’s biggest hits included "Song of the South" and "Dixieland Delight."

Cook went solo later on in his career. He also collaborated with the late Charlie Daniels as well as "Star Trek" star William Shatner.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa, whom he married in 1995.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.