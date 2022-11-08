Lainey Wilson details what it’s like filming ‘Yellowstone,’ being recognized after 11 years in country music

Lainey Wilson is making her acting debut Sunday and couldn't be more excited for fans to see her in "Yellowstone."

Wilson will be a guest on season 5 of the hit show starring Kevin Costner. The "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer already had a relationship with the series. Episodes from earlier seasons feature her music. Wilson said she will be playing a musician.

"I'm gonna be a guest star on season 5 of ‘Yellowstone.’ Nov. 13 is when that first episode airs, so you're gonna see me on there. I'm getting to play a musician named Abby, and I'm pretty much getting to be myself," Wilson told Fox News Digital.

"I'm getting to wear my bell-bottoms, I'm getting to sing my songs," she added. "[Producer-writer] Taylor Sheridan … called me back in February … and he said, ‘I want to create a role specifically for you,’ and I said, ‘That means I get to share my music. You’re dang right, let's do it.'"

The series follows rancher John Dutton (Costner) on one of the biggest cattle ranches in the United States. Throughout the show, Dutton works with his four children with battles along the borders of their ranch, which is shared with another large cattle ranch, land developers and an Indian reservation, all while managing tense family dynamics.

"I didn't get a chance to meet Kevin. We were actually in some of the same scenes, but they kind of put him in and pulled him out cause he's a busy man," Wilson explained. "He's in the entire show, so they've got so many scenes they gotta get with him.

"I became good friends with ‘Beth,’ Kelly Reilly. She's a spitfire, but she's also one of the sweetest people I've ever met," Wilson shared, noting she "became friends with a lot of" other actors on set and they "welcomed (her) with open arms."

In addition to her television debut, Wilson is nominated for six awards at Wednesday's CMAs, leading the pack in nominations as a first-time nominee. Wilson becomes the fourth, first-time nominee to lead nominations, joining Kasey Musgraves, Glen Campbell and Brad Paisley.

Being nominated this year is a major accomplishment for Wilson, having moved to Nashville 11 years ago to pursue her dream.

"Every single CMA Award that would roll around, I would stand outside of the Bridgestone Arena in a line and wait for hours to get a wristband so I could be down in the pit for the CMAs and pretend that I was cordially invited," Wilson explained.

"I'd go buy me an outfit and just dream about being a part of the country music industry. Here we are 11 years later, I feel like I'm a part of it. I feel like I'm becoming them, one of the people who I have looked up to, the people who have paved the way, and it's just gonna be such a cool night, for me, and for my family."

As a country music artist, there are many artists to choose from who Wilson says "have inspired (her) throughout the years musically," Dolly Parton being one of the most notable. Wilson is inspired by Parton's musical talents, but also her success in other areas of life.

"There's so many people who have inspired me throughout the years musically. Dolly Parton, of course, I feel like everything that woman does is gold," she said. "I think the way that she carries herself, how she says it how it is with a little bow wrapped on top. She just seems like she's incredible. Singer, songwriter, businesswoman, you name it, Dolly Parton has got it going on. I think it's the Father, the son, the Holy Spirit, Dolly Parton. That's how it goes in my book."

Wilson said she is also drawn to country music artists like Lee Ann Womack and Tim McGraw.

"Tim McGraw actually grew up right down the road from me … so I viewed his career, and I was like, ‘Man, if he could do it, maybe I could do it to,’ so there's been so many people who have inspired me along the way," Wilson said.

Wilson is also excited for fans to hear her newest album, "Bell Bottom Country," a term she describes as meaning "country with a flair." She hopes the album will inspire fans to embrace what makes them unique and encourage them to love every part of them.

"It's about finding whatever makes you you and different and leaning into it as much as you possibly can," Wilson explained. "It could be where you're from, how you were raised, the way that you talk, the way that you look, the way that you dress, your story. It's just about leaning into that unapologetically and being yourself, and I think that's what we do with this record. I pulled back those layers and dug a little deeper, sharing some sides to me that I didn't know I had myself."

The 2022 CMA Awards air live Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.