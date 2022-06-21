Kenny Chesney continues show as his bleeding finger gets bandaged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kenny Chesney proved that the show must go on.

Over the weekend, Chesney, 54, was performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia when he injured his finger in the middle of his performance. A crew member went onstage to bandage his finger as he continued to sing "American Kids."

92.5 XTU radio station’s Nicole Michalik shared the moment in a video that was uploaded to Instagram.

"Kenny Chesney gushing blood from his finger, had someone come out on stage to tape it, all while not missing beat!!!!!" the caption read.

"There was no way I was breaking the momentum of that song," Chesney said after the show in a press release. "We were in it, and I wasn’t gonna stop. We know how to roll with whatever happens, so when I looked down, saw I was bleeding, it was just a matter of getting the right tape out there – and making sure the tape would hold ‘cause obviously it gets pretty hot."

Fans quickly praised the country music artist for his commitment to his performance.

"That’s our Kenny!!! Man never misses a beat and is totally dedicated to his fans!!!" a user commented on the post.

"Thank you for a great show in Philly @KennyChesney I hope your finger is ok!!" a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Kenny Chesney literally had a bleeding finger during our concert tonight in Philly and he kept performing… that’s dedication 10/10," a fan wrote on Twitter adding an image of Chesney mid-performance.

The "There Goes My Life" singer is currently on his "Here And Now 2022" tour, which kicked off in Tampa, Florida in April.

"You always think it can’t get bigger, can’t get better... and then it does," the press release read.

"Philadelphia has been one of those cities for us, every time we play, No Shoes Nation comes strong and builds momentum all night long. By the time we got to the end, that energy pushed back as hard as all the sound we were pushing out into the night – and you can feel it."