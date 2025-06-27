Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding guests Sydney Sweeney, Khloe Kardashian hit the town ahead of wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebrations are in full swing as the streets of Venice have been buzzing with star power and A-list arrivals.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner stepped out in head-turning fashion on Friday, with Kardashian in a black dress and flip-flops while Jenner wore a bold leopard-print gown.

Actress Sydney Sweeney was also photographed walking the streets of Venice in a short black dress with a plunging neckline.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SÁNCHEZ CELEBRITY WEDDING GUESTS TAKE VENICE BY STORM

Sánchez herself was seen leaving her hotel in a white short-sleeved jacket and matching skirt. She also wore a headscarf and sunglasses, and was photographed blowing a kiss to the camera.

Model Vittoria Ceretti – Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend – was spotted in a floral dress, talking on the phone as she carried what appeared to be a shopping bag, and Orlando Bloom stepped outside the Gritti Palace Hotel, where he was photographed.

Singer Usher and wife Jennifer Goicoechea were seen taking photos of their own while on a water taxi Friday.

A-listers have been flooding the Italian streets for the luxurious wedding of Bezos and Sánchez, one of the year’s most talked-about celebrations.

On Thursday, celebrities such as Orlando Bloom , Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, DiCaprio, Kylie Jenner and more were seen boarding water taxis at various luxurious hotels in Venice, Italy, ahead of the couple's extravagant wedding celebrations.

Sánchez gave onlookers a wave as she boarded a boat with her soon-to-be husband by her side outside the Aman Hotel. The couple shared a sweet kiss while aboard the boat.

According to People , the couple hosted a welcome party for their guests in a closed cloister adjacent to the Madonna dell'Orto church on Thursday night.

Sánchez wore a golden, satin dress – a look from Schiaparelli's Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection – according to the outlet.

She later posted a photo of herself in the gown on her Instagram story, referring to it as her "pre-wedding dress."

Guests reportedly arrived in a convoy of about 30 boats. According to the outlet, guests were served pizza cooked onsite by a famous Neapolitan chef.

Throughout the day, baskets of white and purple-colored flowers were brought in to decorate the venue, along with a piano, People reported.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.