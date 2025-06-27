Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding guests Sydney Sweeney, Khloe Kardashian hit the town ahead of wedding

Kris Jenner, Orlando Bloom among stars spotted during Amazon founder's lavish wedding celebrations

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez step out of their hotel and onto a water taxi ahead of their wedding Video

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez step out of their hotel and onto a water taxi ahead of their wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wave to fans and photographers as they make their way to a celebration ahead of their wedding in Venice, Italy.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebrations are in full swing as the streets of Venice have been buzzing with star power and A-list arrivals. 

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner stepped out in head-turning fashion on Friday, with Kardashian in a black dress and flip-flops while Jenner wore a bold leopard-print gown.

Actress Sydney Sweeney was also photographed walking the streets of Venice in a short black dress with a plunging neckline.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SÁNCHEZ CELEBRITY WEDDING GUESTS TAKE VENICE BY STORM

Khloe Kardashian in a black dress and Kris Jenner in a leopard print dress arm-in-arm outside in Venice

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner take a walk in Venice. (Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images)

Sydney Sweeney in a black dress and sunglasses walking down the street in Venice

Sydney Sweeney wore a black dress with matching heels and sunglasses while out in Venice on Friday. (Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)

Sánchez herself was seen leaving her hotel in a white short-sleeved jacket and matching skirt. She also wore a headscarf and sunglasses, and was photographed blowing a kiss to the camera.

Lauren Sanchez in a white jacket and skirt waving to the camera

Lauren Sánchez leaves the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 27, 2025. (STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Lauren Sanchez blows a kiss to the camera

Lauren Sánchez blew a kiss to the camera outside her hotel on Friday. (STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Model Vittoria Ceretti – Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend – was spotted in a floral dress, talking on the phone as she carried what appeared to be a shopping bag, and Orlando Bloom stepped outside the Gritti Palace Hotel, where he was photographed.

Vittoria Ceretti wearing a floral dress and holding a large bag

Vittoria Ceretti on Friday in Venice. (Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)

Orlando Bloom pointing outside Venice hotel

Orlando Bloom is pictured at Gritti Palace Hotel. (Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images)

Singer Usher and wife Jennifer Goicoechea were seen taking photos of their own while on a water taxi Friday.

Usher and his wife taking photos on a water taxi in Venice

Usher and wife Jennifer Goicoechea are pictured on a taxi boat in Venice lagoon. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

A-listers have been flooding the Italian streets for the luxurious wedding of Bezos and Sánchez, one of the year’s most talked-about celebrations. 

On Thursday, celebrities such as Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, DiCaprio, Kylie Jenner and more were seen boarding water taxis at various luxurious hotels in Venice, Italy, ahead of the couple's extravagant wedding celebrations.

Sánchez gave onlookers a wave as she boarded a boat with her soon-to-be husband by her side outside the Aman Hotel. The couple shared a sweet kiss while aboard the boat. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez kissing

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez share a kiss as they leave their hotel in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

According to People, the couple hosted a welcome party for their guests in a closed cloister adjacent to the Madonna dell'Orto church on Thursday night. 

Sánchez wore a golden, satin dress – a look from Schiaparelli's Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection – according to the outlet. 

Lauren Sanchez heading to wedding festivities.

Lauren Sánchez's in a figure-hugging gold gown with floral embroidery. Over 200 guests are invited to her wedding to Jeff Bezos in Italy. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

She later posted a photo of herself in the gown on her Instagram story, referring to it as her "pre-wedding dress."

Guests reportedly arrived in a convoy of about 30 boats. According to the outlet, guests were served pizza cooked onsite by a famous Neapolitan chef. 

Throughout the day, baskets of white and purple-colored flowers were brought in to decorate the venue, along with a piano, People reported. 

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

