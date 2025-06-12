Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's relationship timeline ahead of lavish Venice wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's relationship has brought them to say "I do" in a lavish wedding in Venice, Italy.

The couple's three-day wedding extravaganza will be both Bezos and Sánchez's second marriage. They debuted their engagement in 2023.

There are about 200 guests reportedly expected to attend the wedding, with stars like Orlando Bloom, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio already making appearances. Ivanka Trump, her husband and kids were spotted at the Marco Polo Airport earlier this week.

On Thursday, celebrities such as Bloom, Tom Brady, Kardashian, DiCaprio, Kylie Jenner and others were seen boarding water taxis at various luxurious hotels in Venice ahead of the couple's extravagant wedding celebrations.

According to People, the couple hosted a welcome party for their guests in a closed cloister adjacent to the Madonna dell'Orto church Thursday night.

Sánchez wore a golden, satin dress, a look from Schiaparelli's Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection, according to the outlet.

Guests reportedly arrived in a convoy of about 30 boats. According to the outlet, guests will be eating pizza prepared on site by a famous Neapolitan chef.

Throughout the day, baskets of white and purple flowers were brought in to decorate the venue, along with a piano, People reported.

Bezos and Sánchez reportedly met in the mid-2010s.

In 2018, Bezos hired Sánchez’s company, Black Ops Aviation, to film a promo for his rocket company, Blue Origin, according to Yahoo News. The couple didn't go public with their relationship until 2019, once Sanchez separated from husband and Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell and Bezos finalized his divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

Bezos proposed to Sánchez while aboard his $500 million yacht, Koru, in May 2023, she revealed to Vogue in November of that year. During her interview with the outlet, Lauren revealed the billionaire hid her engagement ring under her pillow, and she found it while getting ready for bed.

"When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," she told Vogue.

W Magazine reported that Sanchez's 30-carat pink diamond engagement ring is estimated to be worth between $3 million and $5 million. The outlet reported that Sanchez had two engagement parties, one in Beverly Hills and another in Positano, Italy.

During an interview with Extra in September, Sánchez beamed with excitement about marrying the "man of her dreams."

"You know what I'm most excited about? I get to marry the man of my dreams." — Lauren Sánchez

"You know what I'm most excited about? I get to marry the man of my dreams. I do. He's amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to," she told the outlet at the time.

Sánchez is a mother of three, sharing children with her ex-husband, Patrick, and her ex-boyfriend, NFL star Tony Gonzalez. Bezos has four children with Scott.

Sánchez told People in September what her ideal morning routine with her soon-to-be husband looks like.

"I love waking up. I make myself a cup of coffee. I make Jeff a cup of coffee, and we kind of have this magic moment where it's just us talking.

"The kids haven't woken up yet. And we don't get on our phones. That's one of the rules. He definitely made that rule," she told the outlet with a laugh. "It wasn't me. But the mornings are just us for as long as we can."

She told People the previous month her favorite time with Bezos is their "TV time."

"My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we're going to binge that night," Sánchez told the outlet.

"It takes a little bit of time to decide. You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time. We just have the best time."

This year has been a milestone year for the couple.

In January, Bezos and Sánchez sat in the front row at President Donald Trump's Inauguration. The couple were seated next to Tesla founder Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

In April, Sánchez and her girl squad — Katy Perry, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn, activist Amanda Nguyen and former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe — went to space on Bezos' Blue Origin for the first all-female flight.

In May, Sánchez held a star-studded bachelorette party in Paris. Dinner was hosted on Thursday, May 15, at the chic restaurant Lafayette's. The intimate gathering of 13 women featured Hollywood A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria.

"The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian," a source shared with People . "It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13."

Sánchez shared moments from the celebration on Instagram , and she expressed gratitude to the women who came to celebrate her before she tied the knot with the Amazon founder.

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the woman who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," her caption said.

Bezos and Sanchez are expected to tie the knot as soon as Friday, June 27.