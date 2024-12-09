Jay-Z files to dismiss rape lawsuit with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, demands end to 'extortion saga'

One day after Jay-Z was named in a Sean "Diddy" Combs' sexual assault case, the music mogul filed a motion to dismiss the rape lawsuit, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, also requested the court deny the plaintiff's request to proceed anonymously. The rapper was accused of raping a minor along with Diddy at a MTV VMAs after-party in 2000, documents stated.

In his motion to dismiss, Jay-Z accused Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee of running a "sprawling extortion saga – saga whose aim is base and measured in dollars."

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in October, was refiled Sunday in New York by an anonymous accuser claiming Jay-Z "raped" her while Combs and "Celebrity B" watched.

Representatives for Jay-Z did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In the motion to dismiss, Jay-Z argued he was the victim of an "extortionate campaign" that was "cynical and calculated to force payment of an exorbitant sum of money – Defendant would have to pay X millions of dollars irrespective of the truth, or else … "

"When Defendant refused to pay and instead took measures to establish his innocence, this unnamed Plaintiff and her self-promoting counsel (whose name has been splashed across headlines and press conferences under auspices of representing her) went to extraordinary lengths to shut down fair defense. But those efforts, too, failed," documents stated.

"Because that tactic is inconsistent with a genuine effort to determine the truth or falsity of these allegations—as opposed to an effort to procure a quick, extortionate settlement—Defendant is respectfully seeking either dismissal of the allegations or disclosure of the Plaintiff’s identity. Fair is fair."

"Defendant Shawn Carter (a/k/a "JAY-Z") has built an impeccable reputation. He has never been accused of, let alone engaged in, any sexual misconduct."

Jay-Z's powerhouse lawyer, Alex Spiro, most recently represented Alec Baldwin in his involuntary manslaughter trial.

The "Empire State of Mind" musician denied the allegations and accused Buzbee of blackmail in a statement made through his Roc Nation banner.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee ," Jay-Z shared in a statement posted on Roc Nation's X account. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

Buzbee responded to Jay-Z in a statement shared on X, stating his client never asked for money.

"Regarding the Jay Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm," he wrote. "He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him.

"Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation. Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve."

Initially, the lawsuit stated Combs raped the minor while "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B" watched. Carter was named as "Celebrity A" in the refiled lawsuit.

The lawsuit stated that Jay-Z "has been with Combs during many such instances described herein" and that "both perpetrators must face justice." The music moguls are allegedly "so close that Combs stated in 2023 that Carter is the only person, other than Combs' mother, who is allowed to call him by his legal first name of ‘Sean.’"

Combs and Carter allegedly "took turns assaulting the minor," according to the lawsuit. "Many others were present at the afterparty, but did nothing to stop the assault."

The 13-year-old girl was dropped off at Radio City Music Hall by a friend as she wanted to attend the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, according to a lawsuit. In an attempt to gain entry to the venue, she began approaching limousine drivers waiting outside the celebrity-filled event.

"One of the limousine drivers she spoke to claimed to work for [Diddy]," the lawsuit read. "He told her that Combs liked younger girls and said she ‘fit what Diddy was looking for,’ not allowing her into the Awards, but inviting her to an afterparty."

The 13-year-old "recognized many celebrities" upon arrival at the party and was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. However, she was not given a copy.

Combs, who would have been 30 years old at the time, then allegedly attempted to force the girl to perform oral sex on him. He stopped after she hit him in the neck, according to the lawsuit.

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities alleged Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

