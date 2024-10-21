Diddy accused of raping 13-year-old while celebrities watched at VMAs after-party: lawsuit

An anonymous accuser claimed Sean "Diddy" Combs raped her when she was 13-years-old at an MTV Video Music Awards' after-party while two unidentified celebrities watched.

The 13-year-old girl was dropped off at Radio City Music Hall by a friend as she wanted to attend the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, according to a lawsuit filed Sunday and obtained by Fox News Digital. In an attempt to gain entry to the venue, she began approaching limousine drivers waiting outside the celebrity-filled event.

"One of the limousine drivers she spoke to claimed to work for [Diddy]," the lawsuit read. "He told her that Combs liked younger girls and said she ‘fit what Diddy was looking for,’ not allowing her into the Awards, but inviting her to an afterparty."

The 13-year-old "recognized many celebrities" upon arrival at the party and was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. However, she was not given a copy.

DIDDY'S CELEBRITY FRIENDS ARE QUIETLY SETTLING WITH VICTIMS AHEAD OF IMPENDING LAWSUITS: LAWYER

The girl claimed after being given one drink, she found a room to lie down in because she became "woozy and lightheaded." At one point, Combs and two unidentified celebrities entered the room. "Celebrity A" allegedly raped the 13-year-old while Combs and "Celebrity B" watched.

After, the 13-year-old claimed Combs raped her while "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B" watched.

The music mogul, who would have been 30 years old at the time, then allegedly attempted to force the girl to perform oral sex on him. He stopped after she hit him in the neck, according to the lawsuit.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The 13-year-old allegedly fled the room nude while looking for an exit, "roaming naked through the house." Eventually, she made it outside and dressed herself before locating a gas station nearby. The girl "called her father, admitted that she had lied about her whereabouts, and asked him to pick her up."

The alleged victim is requesting a trial by jury to determine "compensatory damages for all physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, family and social disruption, and other harm."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Combs' team for comment. The legal team previously denied that Combs sexually abused anyone, including minors.

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, stated. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in an indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

His legal team requested an order "prohibiting further extrajudicial statements" from potential government witnesses and their lawyers in a letter dated Oct. 20 as civil lawsuits against Combs continue to stack up.

"Mr. Combs has a constitutional right to a fair trial, free from the influence of prejudicial statements in the press," the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated.

Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Combs' trial to begin on May 5. The prosecution expects the government's case to take three weeks to lay out, while Combs' legal team estimated needing one week to argue the rapper's defense.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also noted the investigation is ongoing and pointed to the possibility of a superseding indictment, which could lengthen the trial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.