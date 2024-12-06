Sean 'Diddy' Combs' first Christmas in jail includes basketball tournament and holiday meal

Sean "Diddy" Combs' first Christmas behind bars will feature a basketball tournament, games and a holiday meal.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer is spending his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits his May federal trial for alleged racketeering and sex trafficking. Diddy has been behind bars since September.

Combs, 55, and his fellow inmates have the opportunity to participate in card games, dominoes, soccer and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a spokesperson for MDC Brooklyn confirmed to Fox News Digital.

For the holiday meal on Christmas day, Diddy's menu will feature baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a "holiday dessert."

However, the lunch option is subject to change.

This will be his econd holiday spent behind bars, as he was in jail for Thanksgiving as well.

For breakfast, the menu included fruit, cereal, breakfast pastries and skim milk. Coffee wasn't listed as an option, though it was available earlier that week.

Lunch was served as the Thanksgiving meal for Combs and his fellow inmates with a turkey roast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, dinner rolls and margarine. Assorted holiday pies were available for dessert, and if an inmate needed a meatless option, they could opt for hot and sour tofu.

Dinner was simpler, offering peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, whole wheat bread, fruit and a beverage option on offer.

Diddy also spent his birthday – Nov. 4 – at the Metropolitan Detention Center this year.

For his meals on his big day, breakfast was the same, while lunch had a pasta option and salad, and dinner provided either chicken or tofu fried rice.

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, in an indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities alleged Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

The disgraced music mogul has fought to be released from jail pending trial three times, with his most recent attempt denied on Nov. 27. Diddy had offered up to $50 million to wait for his trial from his home on Star Island, but prosecutors insisted the musician was a threat to witnesses and victims.

