Read it: Jay-Z sends blistering memo amid Diddy allegations

Jay-Z was accused of raping a minor along with Sean "Diddy" Combs at a MTV VMAs after-party in 2000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in October, was refiled Sunday in New York by an anonymous accuser claiming Jay-Z, whose full name is Shawn Carter, "raped" her while Combs and "Celebrity B" watched.

Initially, the lawsuit stated Combs raped the minor while "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B" watched. Carter was named as "Celebrity A" in the refiled lawsuit.

Jay-Z denied the allegations and accused lawyer Tony Buzzbee of blackmail in a statement made through his Roc Nation banner.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee," Jay-Z shared in a statement posted on Roc Nation's X account. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make we want to settle.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

Jay-Z continued, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

Combs and Carter allegedly "took turns assaulting the minor," according to the lawsuit. "Many others were present at the afterparty, but did nothing to stop the assault."

The 13-year-old girl was dropped off at Radio City Music Hall by a friend as she wanted to attend the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, according to a lawsuit. In an attempt to gain entry to the venue, she began approaching limousine drivers waiting outside the celebrity-filled event.

"One of the limousine drivers she spoke to claimed to work for [Diddy]," the lawsuit read. "He told her that Combs liked younger girls and said she ‘fit what Diddy was looking for,’ not allowing her into the Awards, but inviting her to an afterparty."

The 13-year-old "recognized many celebrities" upon arrival at the party and was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. However, she was not given a copy.

Combs, who would have been 30 years old at the time, then allegedly attempted to force the girl to perform oral sex on him. He stopped after she hit him in the neck, according to the lawsuit.

Representatives for Jay-Z did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.