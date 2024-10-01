Diddy faces new sexual abuse allegations from 120 accusers, with claims involving 9-year-old: lawyer

More than 100 accusers reportedly came forward alleging "rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation" claims against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

During a press conference Tuesday, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee claimed the youngest accuser was 9 years old, with another 15-year-old alleged accuser. Buzbee acknowledged there were more minors involved in the lawsuits, which have yet to be filed.

Combs' legal team denied the allegations in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, stated. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Buzbee claimed the alleged abuse began as early as 1991, with reported incidents happening into 2024. Victims, who are scattered around the country in states including California, Florida, Georgia and New York, came forward after Diddy was indicted by federal prosecutors.

"When we talk about the ages of the victims when the conduct occurred, it's shocking," Buzbee said during the conference. "The youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was 9 years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old. We have one who was 15. Twenty-five of the 120 individuals who are plaintiffs in these cases were minors at the time of the acts complained of.

"The time frame of the acts complained of is very wide. The conduct the issues spans from the years 1991 all the way to this year, 2024."

"He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation." — Erica Wolff, attorney for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Diddy was arrested Sept. 16 and charged the following day with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper entered a not guilty plea hours after an indictment detailing his alleged sex crimes was unsealed.

If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer was denied bail twice , even after offering a $50 million bail proposal package, which included GPS monitoring at his home on Miami's Star Island. Diddy's team attempted to show the judge he was not a flight risk through his communications with the U.S. Attorney's Office during the ongoing investigation.

Authorities alleged Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Diddy and his employees would "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Combs' orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs.'" Diddy often provided IV fluids to his victims after "freak offs" to recover from physical exertion and drug use, according to the indictment.

Buzbee said he plans to expose the enablers who allegedly helped Diddy along the way.

"The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names," he said. "It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — damn sure — that we’re right before we do that.

"The names will shock you."

