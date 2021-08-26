Jason Aldean's wife Brittany addresses Afghanistan explosions: 'Sickening'

Jason Aldean's wife Brittany is speaking out.

The 33-year-old "American Idol" alum took to her Instagram story on Thursday to address the explosions that took place in Afghanistan, killing at least 13 U.S. service members.

Aldean shared a screenshot of a Fox News article titled "Afghanistan explosions: Most US troops killed in over a decade."

"Every single American should be IRATE over this!!!!" Aldean wrote over the screenshot in white text with a bright red background.

"Discgraceful [sic.]. Sickening. Incompetence," she continued. "God bless our troops and all the innocent people going through this living hell."

She concluded her post with a red broken heart emoji.

Aldean is not shy about sharing her political opinions online, which she recently addressed in a question-and-answer session on Instagram.

"I personally don't give a damn if people don't agree with me. I think it's important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it 'goes against the grain,'" she explained. "Do your research, and form your own opinion - speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don't bully people who feel differently than you."

Thursday was a tense day politically in America as the attacks followed President Biden's divisive decision to continue to withdraw troops from Afghanistan after the country was taken over by the Taliban.

A suicide bomb attack Thursday outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 18 more, U.S. officials said – making it the deadliest day for U.S. troops in more than 10 years.

Officials told Fox News that those killed included 10 Marines, two Army soldiers and a Navy corpsman.

The suicide bomb attack was followed up by a firefight by Islamic State gunmen at the gate, where the night before there had been 5,000 Afghans and potentially some Americans seeking access to the airport to flee. Crowds had gathered for days seeking to escape the country, and there had been multiple warnings of a terror threat to the area – particularly from the Islamic State.

Fox News' Adam Shaw, Lucas Y. Tomlinson and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.