Jason Aldean’s wife won’t shy away from politics amid belief her followers are afraid of cancel culture

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, is hoping to be a voice for people who feel they can’t share their political opinions out of fear of online retribution.

The wife of the country star has been politically outspoken on her social media many times in the past, often leading to controversy and debate among her followers. However, she revealed recently that her ability to speak out publicly has actually helped a number of her followers who reach out to her privately.

When the 33-year-old mother of two conducted a question and answer segment on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, she was confronted with the question, "What helped you be more open about your political views on here when most people don't agree?"

That’s when she noted that she gets more private support in her DMs for her politically charged posts than her followers may realize, and certainly more than they can see publicly.

"I personally don't give a damn if people don't agree with me. I think it's important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it 'goes against the grain.' Do your research, and form your own opinion - speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don't bully people who feel differently than you," she added.

While her public-facing social media may be a hotbed of political debate among her fellow Republicans and her Democrat followers, it seems Brittany Aldean gets enough support from DMs to keep her not only engaged politically but fighting for those who feel cancel culture has stripped away their voice.

In fact, her comments echo those she previously made after catching immense backlash from supporters of Joe Biden around the time of the 2020 presidential election. She posted a video at the time showing off her blue sweatshirt with Donald Trump’s name on it next to an American flag with a caption that reads "... STILL MY PRESIDENT."

She followed that up with a note explaining that the backlash on her page led many to privately message her their support for Trump. She explained then, as she did last week, that she plans to keep speaking up for people who can't for fear they'll lose their job or status in their community simply for voicing pro-Trump or pro-Republican political views.

"I WILL CONTINUE TO SPEAK. FOR THE PEOPLE THAT MESSAGE ME AND AREN’T ABLE (FOR FEAR OF LOSING BUSINESS OR FRIENDS) IT IS DISGUSTING TO ME THAT ‘FREEDOM OF SPEECH’ APPLIES TO EVERYONE BUT REPUBLICANS," she wrote.

The follow-up post included a heart sticker that reads "you are not alone."

However, her decision to speak out and voice her political beliefs got her into a bit of disinformation trouble when the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol took place. On Jan. 6, supporters of former President Trump gathered in Washington, D.C., in a demonstration that led to riots in which hundreds of people breached the security at the U.S. Capitol building while the Senate was voting to certify then President-elect Biden’s electoral college votes. Some people died as a result of the riots.

Brittany shared her thoughts on the matter at the time with a repost of an image that made the since-debunked claim that two of the men who breached the Capitol building were not protesters for Trump, but members of Antifa. The Associated Press has since deemed claims that any known Antifa members were present at the Capitol Wednesday as false.

According to Rolling Stone , Instagram removed the image, prompting Aldean to take to her Instagram Story to complain about being censored.

"Instagram wanted me to know that it was against their guidelines to post," she said in a video at the time. "It’s getting so ridiculous the filters you put on everyone that’s against your narrative. It’s unbelievable and it’s ridiculous. It’s just really sad what this world’s coming to."

She further called for unity in her Story from the Sunday after the riots.

"Apparently freedom of speech doesn't apply to everyone and that's the issue I have. I have AMAZING conversations with my liberal friends and we can agree to disagree. It's the people that aren't willing to hear you that chap my a--," she said.

Despite the backlash and controversy over her opinions on the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 riots, Aldean remains undeterred. On Memorial Day of 2021, she took a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris after she was criticized tweeting "Enjoy the long weekend."

Brittany Aldean took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her family's gathering in honor of the significant holiday, showing "stars and stripes" balloons and an American flag waving in the wind.

Almost immediately, Brittany appeared to troll language Harris used just days ahead of Memorial Day in which she told her Twitter followers to "enjoy the long weekend" above a photo of her smiling.

"Our family doesn’t take Memorial Day lightly," Brittany began the post . "It's more than a ‘long weekend.’"

"@jasonaldean and I both come from military families and understand the importance our loved ones and others have sacrificed for us, and our freedom. We fly our flag high…EVERY SINGLE DAY. It's the least we can do to show our appreciation," the mother of two continued.

The responses to the star’s most-recent political post were largely positive as people began to share their thoughts on the significance of Memorial Day, which was likely vindicating for the celebrity who has stated numerous times that her followers find her "against the grain" political takes refreshing.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.