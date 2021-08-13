Jason Aldean's wife on having courage to share political views that go against the grain: 'Don't give a damn'

Brittany Aldean has no problem sharing her political views even if it isn't always easy.

The wife of country star Jason Aldean got candid with fans about how she navigates political chatter on social media, something she's done time and time again to stand up for what she believes is right.

The 33-year-old mother of two conducted a question and answer segment on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night and was confronted with the question, "What helped you be more open about your political views on here when most people don't agree?"

Aldean's wife admitted that she gets a whole lot more support from her followers than it appears.

"I think you'd be surprised how many people do agree but aren't able to speak about their views. (And understandably so)," she responded on her Story. "The amount of supportive messages I get is unbelievable."

Brittany then shared why she pays the critics no mind.

"I personally don't give a damn if people don't agree with me. I think it's important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it 'goes against the grain.' Do your research, and form your own opinion - speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don't bully people who feel differently than you," she concluded.

Also on Thursday, Aldean's wife opened up about their relationship, including the highs and lows of being married to the award-winning singer. When one fan asked her for tips on how to get over a bad breakup, Brittany admitted she had split from Jason "a couple times" before the two settled down together.

In another answer, Brittany gushed about the entertainer's "VERY calm" personality, adding that he's "actually hysterical" too.

She also revealed that the scariest moment of her life was the 2017 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival that took place while Jason was on stage performing.

"I was 8 months pregnant. People in the crowd. Friends all around. You can't really understand the trauma unless you've been in a similar situation. Still heartbroken. Still shake when I speak about it," she wrote with a broken heart emoji.

Brittany has previously been open about the freedom of speech and how so many forget it's a right in the U.S.

"Apparently freedom of speech doesn't apply to everyone and that's the issue I have. I have AMAZING conversations with my liberal friends and we can agree to disagree. It's the people that aren't willing to hear you that chap my a--," she said shortly after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Brittany publicly supported Donald Trump after facing criticism for lamenting Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

She posted a video Saturday showing off her blue sweatshirt with Trump’s name on it next to an American flag with a caption that reads "... STILL MY PRESIDENT."

She followed that up with a note explaining that the backlash on her page led many to privately message her their support for Trump. She explained that she plans to keep speaking up for people who can't for fear they'll lose their job or status in their community.