Jane Seymour, 72, shows off enviable body in skintight dress

Jane Seymour is proving age is just a number, showing off her incredible figure on the red carpet in a tight black dress on Tuesday.

The former Bond girl appeared at the 2023 AMC Networks Upfront event located at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

Seymour, 72, stars and executive produces in the mystery thriller "Harry Wild" for the network.

Showcasing her long amber locks, Seymour wore a ruched mid-length dress with a bustier top. She paired the ensemble with studded heels.

Seymour was joined on the red carpet by actress Krysten Ritter, who also stunned in a black, sparkly peplum blazer with matching bottoms.

Ritter is currently starring in "Orphan Black: Echoes."

Seymour, who has been outspoken about aging in the limelight, recently shared her favorite trick to maintaining a youthful look.

The "Dr. Quinn, Medcine Woman," actress says it is all about good lighting.

"I’ve done so many films where I understand the light for me," the actress revealed in an interview with Definition magazine. "I’m also an artist and like to do photography as well, so I understand what makes good and bad light for myself – what will and won’t work. I never have to ask, though. They figure it out, usually on the first day," she said of working on set.

"I have a habit now, and they laugh at me [on set] because I know where my light source is, even before they set the lights up," Seymour joked.

Seymour has been candid in the past about her previous experience with Botox, saying it "did not look normal" for her. She also told Fox News Digital in 2020 that she does not observe "some crazy diet" to maintain her figure.

Last month, Seymour disclosed that despite knowing many people who had gotten face procedures, she had not pulled the trigger on getting a facelift. "As of now, I have chosen not to have a facelift – but I have nothing against any of it, nothing," she told NewBeauty. "Almost everyone I know is doing it and they’re really thrilled with the results."

"I think it’s great, and if I felt that somebody could do something that wouldn’t change my face, and I would have the results where I would look just like me, I would do it," the "Wedding Crashers" actress detailed. "I’m not saying I’d never do it, but I haven’t done it yet."