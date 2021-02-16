Jane Seymour, 70, explains why she hasn’t gotten a facelift: ‘Almost everyone I know is doing it’

At age 70, Jane Seymour isn’t in a rush to turn back the hands of time.

On Tuesday, the actress told NewBeauty that while she’s never gotten a facelift to look younger in Hollywood, she isn’t opposed to the idea either.

"As of now, I have chosen not to have a facelift – but I have nothing against any of it, nothing," she told the outlet. "Almost everyone I know is doing it and they’re really thrilled with the results."

"I think it’s great, and if I felt that somebody could do something that wouldn’t change my face, and I would have the results where I would look just like me, I would do it," shared the former Bond girl. "I’m not saying I’d never do it, but I haven’t done it yet."

These days, the British star has been focused on maintaining a regimented skincare routine to look and feel as youthful as possible.

"I think having good skin is really the secret to not aging your face," Seymour explained. "Using retinol at night, protecting yourself from the sun, using the great skin-care that plumps your skin and pretty much anything that makes me feel healthy is the best anti-aging secret I know."

There is one thing Seymour wished she could tell her younger self.

"That young girl who lived in England where it’s cloudy and rainy most of the time – that she shouldn’t bask in the sun with a reflector board and cooking oil during those two weeks of vacation!" she said. "But, I stopped sun-worshipping a long time ago, so I guess I’m lucky there."

And in terms of being a sex symbol in Hollywood, Seymour laughed it off.

"I don’t quite understand what a sex symbol means, but am I still a full-blooded woman? Definitely!" she said.

Back in 2020, Seymour told Fox News she "exfoliates every day" to keep her features camera-ready.

"Moisturization is also key for smooth skin, no matter the season," she explained. "Also, the most important thing you can do is take all of your makeup completely off before going to bed at night. Your eyelashes should be really clean. If you have some stubborn makeup that won't come off, an eye doctor gave me a trick of doing a very watered-down version of baby shampoo. Just use that with the Q-tip around your eyelashes."

"In terms of doing my makeup and hair, I've been doing that for years," Seymour continued. "I obviously get the pros from time to time. But I've learned so much from the pros that I actually enjoy doing [it myself]. Because I'm a painter, I love playing with colors. You should always know your own face. That will help you determine what truly brings out the best in you, what complements your features best."