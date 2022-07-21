Jane Seymour, 71, unveils her toned physique while doing Pilates: ‘We can do this’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Seymour is encouraging her followers to not give up on their New Year’s resolutions, even though 2022 is halfway done.

The "Dr.Quinn" star took to Instagram and Facebook Wednesday and posted a photo of herself proudly unveiling her toned physique during a Pilates class. The 71-year-old was all smiles as she wore a sports bra and leggings while displaying her flexibility.

"Can you believe we’re more than halfway through 2022 already?!" the former Bond girl captioned the post. "Are you still following through with January’s resolutions? If you need a little motivation or an accountability partner, turn to the Open Hearts Family! Post those goals below, you’d be surprised how many of us are sharing similar goals! We can do this!"

Many of the star’s followers took to the comments section and admitted they could use an accountability buddy to help them kick off their health goals. Others revealed how they are taking charge of their daily routines.

"I’m doing some kind of exercise everyday now, after retiring!" one user wrote. "I walk in my neighborhood (before it gets too hot), or walk on my elliptical in my den, with air conditioning. Gone is the extreme stress I’ve been under for so many years, due to my job. I’m sleeping better & staying on a more regular schedule."

"My goal was to do yoga and meditation regularly," another shared. "I’m still doing it."

"Just joined a gym yesterday!" one follower chimed. "It’s way past time."

"Unfortunately I am not, but I won’t give another," one user commented. "I start my workout routine back up after vacation. I need some motivation!! Thank you Jane!!"

Back in 2020, Seymour told Fox News Digital she does not believe in following "some crazy diet." For her, it’s all about eating "sensibly."

"I recently just dropped 14 pounds," she said at the time. "I kind of got used to being bigger. Not that I was really huge or anything, but… in my family, there is type 2 diabetes. And my blood work was bordering on pre-diabetic. I told my doctor, ‘You must be kidding. I'm smaller than anyone I know!’ And he said, ‘Well, it's not your fault, but if you lose at least six pounds, you will reverse it.’ So, that was the first moment. And then one of my best friends… he completely reversed his through a different way of eating."

"I’m not doing anything terribly clever," Seymour continued. "I'm just doing intermittent fasting, but nothing huge. And I happen to like healthy food. We grow all our own food organically in the back garden. A lot of it is in pots, which is, again, things that anyone can do. Even if you don't have a garden, you can grow things in containers and... Eat everything in moderation. And because I'm not thinking about myself all the time -- I'm thinking about other things, and I've got the kids or the grandchildren, and I'm working -- that gives me the energy that I need."

Seymour also described her workout routine as "very sporadic" due to her previous injuries as a dancer.

"I try to get my heartbeat up with fast walking at least three times a week," she shared. "I also work out with a trainer, and I'll do about 20 minutes on a stationary bicycle, the spin bicycle, but not spinning like crazy. I do my own form of it, usually with weights, as well. So I try to do the upper body at the same time as the lower body. And then I do Pilates and Gyrotonics, which I swear by.

"So, things that are really good for my particular body, like the bridge and plank, I can do anywhere in any hotel room or anywhere at any time. I don't need to go to the gym to do the things that are actually really good for my body. And having been a dancer, you have an understanding of form. So when you work out, I think you are very careful about having good form. Whereas some people just throw themselves in the gym. If you don't have proper form, you can injure yourself."