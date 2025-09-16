Robert Redford remembered as Meryl Streep, Ron Howard and Ethan Hawke pay tribute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary actor, director and icon of American cinema Robert Redford died Tuesday at age 89.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood stars including Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Marlee Matlin, Ron Howard and others.

Redford’s rep confirmed the beloved actor’s death to Fox News Digital.

ROBERT REDFORD DEAD AT 89

"Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah – the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," a representative shared in a statement. "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

Streep, his co-star in "Out of Africa" and "Lions for Lambs," honored the Hollywood legend.

"One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace, my lovely friend," she said, according to Deadline.

STARS WE LOST IN 2025

Jane Fonda mourned the loss of her longtime friend. The two shared more than five decades of friendship — Redford landed a breakout role in Neil Simon’s "Barefoot in the Park," first on the Broadway stage and then on screen alongside Fonda in 1967.

"It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for," she shared in a statement, according to People.

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute.

"Our film, ‘CODA,’ came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert," Matlin wrote on X.

Redford starred in popular films including "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," a box-office smash from which his Sundance Film Institute and festival got their names. He played opposite Paul Newman in the 1969 film.

He founded the Sundance Film Institute in 1981.

"Robert’s legacy remains ingrained in our culture, transformed by his artistry, activism and the founding of Sundance Institute and Film Festival," Ethan Hawke said on Instagram, adding that Redford was a "relentless advocate for authentic storytelling and a fiercely passionate environmentalist."

Some of Hawke's own films, including "Before Sunrise" and "Boyhood," have previously premiered at Sundance.

Elizabeth McGovern, who worked with Redford on "Ordinary People," remembered more than just his films.

"Robert Redford gave me my first job in ‘Ordinary People,’ setting a high bar in terms of a subsequent career," she shared in a statement to People.

"His intelligence, empathy and understanding, not only as a filmmaker, but also as a person have been difficult to match. When we shot ‘Ordinary People,' he did my scenes on the weekend so that I could attend The Juilliard School during the week. This was the kind of caring person he was. I revered him then; I revere him now."

Actor and filmmaker Ron Howard paid tribute to Redford’s influence in the industry.

"RIP & thank you Robert Redford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival which supercharged America’s Independent Film movement. Artistic Gamechanger," he wrote on X.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, actor Ralph Fiennes said, "I’m incredibly sad to learn of Robert Redford’s death."

"The Schindler’s List" star recalled working closely with Redford on the 1994 drama "Quiz Show," a pivotal moment in his early Hollywood career.

"Thirty two years ago he cast me in ‘Quiz Show’ alongside John Turturro and Rob Morrow," Fiennes said. "I remember his patience and kindness as I became acquainted with all things '50s America — and American culture generally. It was challenging and intense and fun."

Fiennes praised Redford’s mentorship and said, "I loved his droll sense of humour as he guided me through screen acting skills and process."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"His maverick spirit was readily apparent, and he made clear his wariness regarding Hollywood clichés and practice," Fiennes added. "I treasure my experience of working with him, which was also an introduction to a great filmmaker with a true artistic vision of an American cinema that could be intelligent, original and politically provocative."

Fiennes also reflected on a personal moment with Redford that left a lasting impression.

"He took me riding near his home in New Mexico. I’m no horseman, but he made me feel I could be."

He concluded, "The filmmaking world is smaller without him."

Author Stephen King reflected on the era Redford helped define.

"Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89," King wrote on X.

Actress Rita Wilson shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram alongside a photo of Redford.

"Robert Redford. Your art stands the test of time. Your love of young filmmakers and artists gave us Sundance Film Festival," Wilson wrote. "You showed us the importance of nature. As a director, we were able to see your art from behind the camera. You will be remembered always. And you will be missed. May your memory be eternal."

Jamie Lee Curtis also honored Redford with a black-and-white photo of the Hollywood actor.

"A life! Family, art, transformation, advocacy, creation, legacy … Thank you Robert Redford," she posted on social media.

Rosie O’Donnell honored Redford with a photo of him as Hubbell Gardiner in "The Way We Were."

"Oh Hubbell — we will never be the same. Goodnight Bob — what a legacy," she posted on Instagram.

Actor Colman Domingo also weighed in with a nod to Redford’s lasting influence.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"With love and admiration. Thank you, Mr. Redford, for your everlasting impact. Will be felt for generations. R.I.P," he shared on X.

"Superman" director James Gunn honored Redford for his legendary work in several popular Hollywood films.

"THE movie star," Gunn declared on social media. "I grew up with his movies: his quiet, unforced performances and ever-present grace… He […] will be greatly missed."

William Shatner added on X, "Condolences to the family of Robert Redford."

While actor Ben Stiller shared on social media, "No actor more iconic," with a photo of Redford.