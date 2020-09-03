Jane Fonda reveals she has ‘great regret’ about not sleeping with Marvin Gaye: ‘I was married’

Jane Fonda regrets turning down the late Marvin Gaye.

The “Grace and Frankie” star claimed Gaye was so fond of her, he had a picture of her on his fridge.

Gaye died in 1984 at age 44 after his father shot him.

DONALD TRUMP JR., JANE FONDA SHOW RARE AGREEMENT IN OPPOSING MINE NEAR ALASKA FISHERY

“Who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye,” Fonda, 82, told a New York Times reporter.

The reporter initially asked the Oscar winner if she regretted not having sex with Che Guevara, to which she responded, “No, I don’t think about him.”

As far as her encounter with Gaye, she said, “He wanted to and I didn't.”

Fonda added: “I was married to Tom [Hayden]. I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye.”

JANE FONDA, 82, SAYS SHE USES WEED PEN TO HELP HER SLEEP BECAUSE IT'S 'BETTER' THAN PILLS

The activist was married to Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990. They share 47-year-old son Troy Garity.

The reporter then asked if the Motown singer used his famous song title “Sexual Healing” as a pickup line when he tried to pursue Fonda.

“I needed some but he didn't say that, no," the Golden Globes winner revealed.

Fonda added: "But then I read, apparently he had my picture on his refrigerator. I didn’t find that out until later after he was dead."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The “Book Club” actress also seemingly had regrets about having a sexual encounter with her co-star Marlon Brando in the 1966 film “The Chase.”

Fonda called the experience “disappointing” before adding that she still thought of Brando as a “great actor.”