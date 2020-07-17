Jane Fonda, 82, says she uses weed pen to help her sleep because it's 'better' than pills

Jane Fonda looked flawless in a new modeling campaign.

The 82-year-old Oscar-winner was announced as the latest celebrity ambassador for CBD and hemp brand Uncle Bud's back in May.

Fonda revealed she's a fan of CBD products as they help relieve her "aches and pains" from osteoarthritis. She admitted back in May she also uses weed to help her sleep.

"I use a [weed] pen that limits how many doses you get, which is way better than taking sleeping pills.…" she explained. "But I was never majorly into pot to tell you the truth. However, I have osteoarthritis, so things that help with pain and inflammation are good."

Fonda lives in California, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2018.

Back in 2015, the "Grace and Frankie" star told DuJour magazine, "I still smoke pot every now and then." The climate change activist joked that she can't watch movies while high because it impairs her judgment.

“I cannot see a movie on pot,” she explained. “The number of movies I’ve seen thinking, ‘This is probably the best I have ever seen,’ and then I’ll see it again sober and think, ‘What was I thinking?’”

In the past, Fonda has dealt with a few health issues, including an eating disorder. She battled with bulimia, which she developed as a child and did not get under control until she was in her 40's.

"I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me," she told Elle Canada, referencing the eating disorder.

Another way Fonda attempts to be relatable to fans is by posting not-so-flattering photos of herself, she said.

"I post pictures of me looking haggard -- and once with my tooth out!" she told the outlet. "It came out in a restaurant in Portugal, and I posted it."