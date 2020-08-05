Donald Trump Jr., Jane Fonda show rare agreement in opposing mine near Alaska fishery

The president's eldest son and actress Jane Fonda managed to find common ground on Wednesday as both tweeted their opposition to erecting a large gold and copper mine near an Alaskan fishery.

"I never thought I'd be in agreement with VP Pence's former chief of staff, but I stand with @nick_ayers on this. And @DonaldJTrumpJr does too," Fonda tweeted.

Donald Trump Jr. said he was "shocked" and took a jab at Fonda's Vietnam War-era activism. "You think you’re shocked? I never thought I’d be in agreement with Hanoi Jane!" he exclaimed with a winking emoji.

JANE FONDA, 82, SAYS SHE USES WEED PEN TO HELP HER SLEEP BECAUSE IT'S 'BETTER' THAN PILLS

The two-time Oscar winner received the nickname referenced by Trump Jr. following a 1972 visit to North Vietnam, where she was photographed on an anti-aircraft gun. She has kept up her activism in recent years. Late last year, she caught headlines for repeatedly getting arrested during climate change demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

Both Trump Jr. and Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence's former chief of staff, warned about the consequences of allowing the Pebble Mine's construction in Bristol Bay.

TRUMP JR. BASHES TWITTER OVER SUSPENSION: 'THIS ONLY HAPPENS TO ... THE LEFT. IT ONLY HURTS CONSERVATIVES'

"Like millions of conservationists and sportsmen, I am hoping @realDonaldTrump will direct @EPA to block the Pebble mine in Bristol Bay," Ayers tweeted. "A Canadian company will unnecessarily mine the USA's greatest fishery at a severe cost. This should be stopped and I believe @POTUS will do so!"

Trump Jr. followed: "As a sportsman who has spent plenty of time in the area I agree 100%. The headwaters of Bristol Bay and the surrounding fishery are too unique and fragile to take any chances with. #PebbleMine"

According to the EPA, the Bristol Bay watershed supports the largest sockeye salmon fishery in the world and contains significant mineral resources. An environmental review released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last month — assailed by critics as deficient — stated that under normal operations, the alternatives it looked at “would not be expected to have a measurable effect on fish numbers and result in long-term changes to the health of the commercial fisheries in Bristol Bay.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, the president said he would "listen to both sides," and told reporters his son “has some very strong opinions and he is very much of an environmentalist.” The White House said it was not in a position to comment further.

“I’ve done a lot for Alaska," Trump said. "I love Alaska. It’s a special place,”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.