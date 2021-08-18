Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn, posts Mother Teresa quote on forgiveness amid star’s conservatorship fight

Jamie Lynn Spears shared a Mother Teresa quote about forgiveness amid Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle.

The 30-year-old actress posted the quote Tuesday on her Instagram Story.

"People are often unreasonable and self-centered," the quote stated. "Forgive them anyway."

"If you are kind, people may accuse you of ulterior motives," the quote continued. "Be kind anyway. If you are honest, people may cheat you Be honest anyway. If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway. The good you do today may be forgotten tomorrow. Do good. Give the world the best you have and it may never be enough. Give your best anyway. For you see, in the end, it is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway."

Jamie Lynn has not publicly commented on Spears' conservatorship since their father, Jamie Spears, announced his plans to eventually step down from the role.

Jamie Spears has controlled the pop star's finances since 2009.

The "Zoey 101" actress is unlikely to comment considering she previously revealed to fans that she was receiving death threats over the situation.

"Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children. - JLS," she wrote on her Instagram Story back in July after fans reacted to Jamie Lynn's continued silence on the situation.

Earlier this month, Lynne Spears also came to the defense of her daughter, Jamie Lynn, after fans on social media likened her to a spider.

The matriarch, 66, shared a photo to Instagram of a large spider web outside of her home in Louisiana. It took no time for fans of the "Toxic" singer to troll the family after claims that Jamie Lynn had been lying about what she owns and what she’s obtained off the uber success of her older sister.

"Oooh look at that! It’s Jamie Lynn and her lively home," one fan commented under the post of the silky web, while another wrote, "Awww cute! Jamie Lynn decorated her new place. Sorry, couldn’t help it."

Through the many "Free Britney" hashtags scattered about the comments section, Lynne didn’t mince words when responding to the flurry of trolls.

"Stop," she simply wrote to fans. "I do [speak up] by using my lawyer and the legal system since day one and NOT [by] using social media or the press!" she added in a follow-up comment. "You need to do your research! Sorry you are so uninformed! Have a great day and try positivity!"

