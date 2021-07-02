Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn says she's receiving death threats over conservatorship battle

Jamie Lynn Spears is fearing for her and her children's lives after speaking out in support of her older sister, Britney Spears, amid her conservatorship battle.

Jamie Lynn, 30, revealed on Friday that they've been receiving death threats.

The actress wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children. - JLS."

She initially received backlash for staying silent over the past 13 years her pop star sister has been under a conservatorship.

BRITNEY SPEARS' SISTER JAMIE LYNN BREAKS SILENCE AMID CONSERVATORSHIP DRAMA: 'I SUPPORT MY SISTER'

On Monday, the former "Zoey 101" star broke her silence and said on social media she supports her sibling and wants Britney to be happy.

"I'm not my family. I'm my own person. And I'm speaking for myself," she said.

Jamie Lynn also squashed rumors she was profiting off of Britney's fame and fortune. "I paid my freakin' bills since I was 10 years old," she said.

"The only reason I haven't [spoken] before, is because I felt that until my sister was able to speak for herself, and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place. And it wasn't the right thing to do," Jamie Lynn added.

BRITNEY SPEARS' MOM LYNNE HAS 'CONCERNS' WITH HER CONSERVATORSHIP: REPORT

"Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after," she assured fans.

Jamie Lynn also commended her sister for "using her voice."

"I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago - oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters," she said.

The "Toxic" singer was first placed under conservatorship in 2008. During a court hearing on June 23, Britney publicly addressed the court and expressed her desire for it to end.

BRITNEY SPEARS' REQUEST TO REMOVE FATHER AS CONSERVATOR SHOT DOWN BY JUDGE

During her over 20-minute long plea before the judge, Britney, 30, alleged that her father, Jamie Spears, "loved" the control he held over her as her conservator.

She called the conservatorship "abusive" and said it's left her "traumatized" and "depressed."

The pop star, 39, also said she's blocked from getting married and removing her contraceptive in order to have more kids.

"I just want my life back," she said. "All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family."

A TIMELINE OF BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATORSHIP

"I am not happy," she said. "I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."