Britney Spears' mom Lynne responds to critics comparing daughter Jamie Lynn to a spider: 'Stop'

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, is coming to the defense of her younger daughter, Jamie Lynn Spears, after fans on social media likened her to a spider amid Britney's ongoing conservatorship fight.

The matriarch, 66, shared a photo to Instagram of a large spider web outside of her home in Louisiana on Wednesday. It took no time for fans of the "Toxic" singer to troll the family after claims that Jamie Lynn, 30, had been lying about what she owns and what she’s obtained off the uber success of her older sister.

"Oooh look at that! It’s Jamie Lynn and her lively home," one fan commented under the post of the silky web, while another wrote, "Awww cute! Jamie Lynn decorated her new place. Sorry, couldn’t help it."

Another commenter piled on, writing that the web was "as big as the one that your daughter is trapped in."

"The same size as your whole family. WTF has you and your family been doing for years while Britney has been so miserable?" another fan inquired. "Why has nothing been done to REMOVE [Britney's dad] Jamie for year [sic]. I hope she sue [sic] them all."

Through the many "Free Britney" hashtags scattered about the comments section, Lynne didn’t mince words when responding to the flurry of trolls.

"Stop," she simply wrote to fans. "I do [speak up] by using my lawyer and the legal system since day one and NOT [by] using social media or the press!" she added in a follow-up comment. "You need to do your research! Sorry you are so uninformed! Have a great day and try positivity!"

On Saturday, Jamie Lynn shared a cryptic Instagram Story, which featured an audio clip of her daughter lending comforting words.

"It’ll be OK mom," Ivey Watson, 3, said in the short clip. "It has to be OK, mom."

Jamie Lynn replied to the toddler with: "Thank you, baby."

The recording comes roughly six weeks after her sister, Britney, shared her bombshell testimony at her June conservatorship hearing.

During the hearing, the 39-year-old pop star stated she’d be willing to sue her family for ignoring her cries for help under the conservatorship that has largely been run by her father, Jamie Spears, among other scathing allegations.

The 24-minute statement reignited the #FreeBritney movement, a popular social media campaign where fans have shown support in freeing the "Toxic" singer from her conservatorship.

Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart filed an ex parte application on Aug. 5, requesting that the upcoming Sept. 29 hearing in her conservatorship case be moved to later this month.

The request was denied by a judge on Monday and the hearing to determine her father Jamie Spears’ status with the conservatorship is still set for September.