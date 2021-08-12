Britney Spears' father, Jamie, plans to step down from conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie P. Spears, has agreed to step down as the pop star's conservator once a proper plan is in place, Fox News can confirm.

The two have been locked in a court battle over the past few years as the singer works to regain control of her life.

Jamie stepping down comes after Spears claimed she wanted to charge her father with "conservatorship abuse" in early July.

"I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," Spears said of her dad in the last court hearing regarding the conservatorship.

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart told TMZ that the star's legal team was "pleased but not necessarily surprised" by Jamie's decision to step down.

"We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed," Rosengart said in a statement to the outlet. "We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others."

"We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future," he added. "In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately."

Last month, Spears concluded one of her Instagram posts with "#FreeBritney," a social media campaign that has garnered popularity over the last several years as fans and industry figures have used it to demand the singer be released from her conservatorship, which has seen Jamie oversee her life, finances and wellbeing for well over a decade.

Jamie has controlled Spears' conserrvatorship since 2009 after she went through a series of involuntary psychiatric holds.