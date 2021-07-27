Jamie Lynn Spears seemingly denies sister Britney Spears paid for her Florida condo

Jamie Lynn Spears seemingly denied that her big sister paid for a Florida condo that she uses with her family.

The former Nickelodeon actress has been repeatedly denying that she receives any financial benefits from Britney Spears and would subsequently not profit from the continuation of her conservatorship, which has been the subject of controversy over the past few months.

In a since-deleted caption on her Instagram, Jamie Lynn appeared to directly reference the rumors that the "Toxic" singer financially backed the purchase of her Destin, Fla. condo.

"I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations’s at the Ritz anyway," she captioned a series of images of her family on vacation (via The Daily Mail).

It’s unclear if the post was a paid partnership done in conjunction with the hotel chain.

"Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin," the original post read, according to the outlet.

Now the same post on her Instagram is simply captioned: "Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol."

The star was joined in the collection of snaps by her husband, Jamie Watson, their 3-year-old daughter, Ivey Joan, and Jamie Lynn's 13-year-old daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge. A friend is also present in one of the snaps.

Despite her saying she does not own a condo, Jamie Lynn has referenced a family home in Florida on multiple occasions. Tax records obtained by Fox News show Bridgemore Timber LLC purchased a condo located in Destin, Fla. that has an estimated value of a little over $1 million. Court documents from 2009 in Britney's conservatorship case make mention of the same LLC and list a "condominium located in Florida" as one of its assets owned by Britney.

Britney has owned Bridgemore Timber LLC since 2000, according to The Sun. It was partially managed by her father, Jamie Spears, beginning in 2012, the outlet reports.

Jamie Lynn previously caught backlash for staying silent as her sister fought her conservatorship, which is controlled by their father, Jamie Spears. However, following Britney’s explosive public testimony in June calling for an end to her legal situation, Jamie Lynn has made some rare statements on the matter, including one in which she alleges she is the only family member not on her sister’s payroll.

Meanwhile, Britney has hinted at a strained relationship with her sister on social media. In an Instagram post, she wrote "I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes[.] My so-called support system hurt me deeply[.]"

She also took on the "people closest to" her -- without naming any names – in a recent poston social media. In an apparent response, Jamie Lynn posted an Instagram story that said, "Feeling solid, stable, and still on this beautiful Saturday."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.