ENTERTAINMENT

Jamie-Lynn Sigler bashes Ozempic craze, says 'beautiful and healthy' people are 'abusing it'

'The Sopranos' actress says she is 'triggered' by the Ozempic fad

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
"The Sopranos" actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler has seen enough of the Ozempic craze infiltrating Hollywood and beyond. 

Stars including Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, Tracy Morgan and Sharon Osbourne have publicly shared their experience using the drug, making it less taboo to discuss.

However, Sigler, who has a history of an eating disorder, says she finds the entire trend to be "triggering."

Jamie-Lynn Sigler in a black off-the-shoulder shirt puts her hands to her chin and looks like shes thinking

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who has spoken at length about her eating disorder history, finds the new Ozempic craze to be "triggering." (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"I’m annoyed at myself that I’m admitting this, and I'd like to get to the bottom of why," she said on her podcast "MeSsy" which she hosts with Christina Applegate. "I'm a little triggered by all the Ozempic stuff. It’s upsetting me. I wish I didn’t care."

"I actually know a handful of people that it has made an incredible difference in their lives. I have seen them struggle with their weight for a very, very, very long time. And seen it give them a lot. And I am so happy for them," Sigler admitted. 

Jamie-Lynn Sigler in a black silky blouse split Jamie-Lynn Sigler in a red dress with a black bow on the carpet

Jamie-Lynn Sigler struggled with an eating disorder in her teens and also when starring in the hit drama "The Sopranos." (Getty Images)

"But I also have seen friends of mine who were beautiful and healthy and perfect abusing it. And it's upsetting me."

Ozempic is an FDA approved Type 2 diabetes medication, but is now frequently used for weight loss

Jamie-Lynn Sigler puts her hands up to her side and shrugs in a black top

Jamie-Lynn Sigler feels like there has been a regression of body positivity due to Ozempic. (Scott Gries/BRAVO via Getty Images)

"There's not a woman that I know that is spared from this," Sigler said later in the episode.

"Here's why I think I'm triggered with all the weight-loss drugs right now, is that it felt like we were on this road to really like, solidifying the body positivity and every shapes and size and color," she explained.

"Everyone's looking the same now."

Jamie-Lynn Sigler in a light blue lace dress smiles sitting on a couch

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is currently battling MS. She has been transparent about her journey with the disease. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Sigler is not the first celebrity to question how the drug is being used. Stars including Mark Wahlberg, Kate Winslet, Rob Lowe and Brooke Burke have voiced their own trepidation about Ozempic and similar drugs.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

