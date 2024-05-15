Jamie-Lynn Sigler bashes Ozempic craze, says 'beautiful and healthy' people are 'abusing it'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

"The Sopranos" actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler has seen enough of the Ozempic craze infiltrating Hollywood and beyond.

Stars including Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, Tracy Morgan and Sharon Osbourne have publicly shared their experience using the drug, making it less taboo to discuss.

However, Sigler, who has a history of an eating disorder, says she finds the entire trend to be "triggering."

OPRAH WINFREY, SHARON OSBOURNE, ROSIE O'DONNELL ADMIT USING WEIGHT LOSS MEDICATION: 'DONE WITH SHAMING'

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I’m annoyed at myself that I’m admitting this, and I'd like to get to the bottom of why," she said on her podcast "MeSsy" which she hosts with Christina Applegate. "I'm a little triggered by all the Ozempic stuff. It’s upsetting me. I wish I didn’t care."

"I actually know a handful of people that it has made an incredible difference in their lives. I have seen them struggle with their weight for a very, very, very long time. And seen it give them a lot. And I am so happy for them," Sigler admitted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But I also have seen friends of mine who were beautiful and healthy and perfect abusing it. And it's upsetting me."

Ozempic is an FDA approved Type 2 diabetes medication, but is now frequently used for weight loss.

"There's not a woman that I know that is spared from this," Sigler said later in the episode.

"Here's why I think I'm triggered with all the weight-loss drugs right now, is that it felt like we were on this road to really like, solidifying the body positivity and every shapes and size and color," she explained.

"Everyone's looking the same now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sigler is not the first celebrity to question how the drug is being used. Stars including Mark Wahlberg, Kate Winslet, Rob Lowe and Brooke Burke have voiced their own trepidation about Ozempic and similar drugs.