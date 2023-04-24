Expand / Collapse search
Jamie Foxx is 'awake' and 'alert' following medical complication: Nick Cannon

Cannon provided an update on Foxx's health after he was hospitalized earlier this month

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
A promising update regarding the recovery of Jamie Foxx has come after the 55-year-old actor suffered a "medical complication" on April 11, resulting in his hospitalization.

Foxx's friend and fellow entertainer Nick Cannon revealed he had Foxx's permission to speak on his health.

"I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight of Foxx. "He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it."

"I know he's doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor," the "Masked Singer" host revealed.

JAMIE FOXX IS 'HEALING' AFTER SUFFERING 'MEDICAL COMPLICATION': REPORT

Jamie Foxx bites the end of his glasses on the red carpet with a large chain and black shirt with a white and neon yellow design

Jamie Foxx is said to be awake and alert according to his pal and fellow entertainer Nick Cannon. (Cindy Ord)

A representative for Foxx did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Although Cannon would not elaborate on the favor, he shared that it is coming. 

"I can't really say what it is, but it'll be out there soon," Cannon explained. 

The rapper and TV-personality had previously expressed his concern for Foxx, taking to Instagram to share words of encouragement following Foxx's change in health.

Nick Cannon in a pink hat, a white tank top and large chain smiles at Jamie Foxx who has his fist in the air wearing a blue collared shirt

Nick Cannon, left, shared he had Jamie Foxx's blessing to speak on his health. (Johnny Louis/WireImage)

"Prayer Changes Things! Living Testament! Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!! @iamjamiefoxx Gods power is working through you as we speak! Sickness, Low frequencies nor negativity have any authority over your life King! For he says he will take all sickness away in Exodus 23:25 We caste all our cares and infirmities upon him! 1 Peter 5:7! Amen! Continuing to send Prayers, healing energy and Love Frequencies your way Big Bro!! You know how much I love you Family," Cannon wrote to Instagram.

Cannon revealed that he is still actively praying for his friend, who he considers family. 

"You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother," he said.

Last week, actor Martin Lawrence offered similar positive sentiments of Foxx, telling Extra, "I hear he's doing better … My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person."

Jamie Foxx in a black turtleneck and coat with a furry trim looks snazzy posing for a photo on the red carpet

Jamie Foxx's family shared an update earlier this month on their patriarch's health. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing)

Foxx's daughter Corinne, 29, originally confirmed the news, taking to Instagram to share a statement on behalf of the family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," the message read in part.

Last week, sources revealed that Foxx was still receiving care in a hospital in Georgia, where he had been shooting the movie "Back in Action." The source told People magazine that Foxx was "having tests run."

Another source told ET that Foxx "is healing," and "feels the love from everyone."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

