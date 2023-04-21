Jamie Foxx ‘doing better’ as Martin Lawrence provides update on actor’s health after medical complication

After actor Jamie Foxx suffered a "medical complication" last week, more celebrity friends are sending their well wishes for his recovery.

During Martin Lawrence’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, the "Bad Boys" actor sent his thoughts and prayers to Foxx, 55, who remains hospitalized.

"Well, I hear he's doing better … My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person," Lawrence said during an interview with Extra.

Other stars, including Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey, wished their dear friend Foxx a speedy recovery as well.

"I love Jamie. Jamie's a good friend of mine ... my prayers go up for Jamie," Morgan told Entertainment Tonight during the Hollywood event.

"He's strong, he's a fighter, he's going to come out of it and he's good. He's going to be stronger and better than ever."

Television host Harvey said he was shocked to find out Foxx was hospitalized and was extremely surprised by his health condition.

"I don't even really know what happened, man. I was just stunned because Jamie's fit."

"This dude, he don't do nothing, man. This dude is fit, so I was really concerned, man," Harvey noted. "So I hope everything works out. I'm pretty sure it will."

On Monday, sources revealed that Foxx was still receiving care in a hospital in Georgia, where he had been shooting the movie "Back in Action." The source told People magazine that Foxx was "having tests run."

It is now being reported that Foxx is on the road to recovery.

A representative for the actor did not immediately return Fox News' Digital's request for comment.

A statement previously made by the Foxx family conveyed similar sentiments.

Foxx's daughter Corinne, 29, took to her social media to share a statement from the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," the message read.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," the family concluded.

Foxx shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline. He also shares daughter Annalise Bishop, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.