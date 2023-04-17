Jamie Foxx remains 'hospitalized' after 'medical complication' in Atlanta: report

Jamie Foxx is still "hospitalized" following a "medical complication" last week.

Sources told People magazine that Foxx is still "having tests run" while receiving care at a "medical facility" in Georgia.

The Oscar-winning actor, whose full name is Eric Marlon Bishop, experienced an undisclosed health scare on Tuesday.

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that the "Django Unchained" star suffered a "medical complication" the day before.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

It's currently unclear what kind of medical issue Foxx suffered.

"Nothing further is being provided from the family at this time," Foxx's representatives told Fox News Digital Thursday.

Production crews in Atlanta reportedly shut down filming of his latest project, "Back in Action," Wednesday, but resumed on Thursday "using a stand-in for Foxx on set," a source told People. A scene that was scheduled for Sunday was also reportedly canceled due to "changes in production."

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The movie, which has been filming in London and Atlanta since September, marks Cameron Diaz's return to the silver screen after her last starring role in 2014 alongside Jamie in "Annie."

Diaz and Foxx also starred together in the 1999 football flick "Any Given Sunday."

