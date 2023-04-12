Jamie Foxx suffers 'medical complication,' daughter Corinne says: 'He is already on his way to recovery'

Jamie Foxx is recovering from a medical complication.

The Oscar winning actor "experienced a medical complication yesterday," according to a post shared by his daughter, Corinne Foxx, on Instagram Wednesday.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote.

She continued, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

It's currently unclear what kind of medical issue Foxx suffered.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Jamie Foxx's representatives for comment.

Foxx shares Corrine, 29, with ex, Connie Kline. The "Ray" star also has daughter Anelise Bishop, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis.