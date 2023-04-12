Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Jamie Foxx suffers 'medical complication,' daughter Corinne says: 'He is already on his way to recovery'

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx 'on his way to recovery' after medical scare 'due to quick action and great care'

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Jamie Foxx is recovering from a medical complication.

The Oscar winning actor "experienced a medical complication yesterday," according to a post shared by his daughter, Corinne Foxx, on Instagram Wednesday. 

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote.

CAMERON DIAZ COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT TO STAR ALONGSIDE JAMIE FOXX IN NEW NETFLIX MOVIE

Jamie Foxx's daughter revealed on her Instagram the actor experienced a medical complication on Tuesday but is already on his way to recovery.

Jamie Foxx's daughter revealed on her Instagram the actor experienced a medical complication on Tuesday but is already on his way to recovery. (Getty Images)

She continued, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

It's currently unclear what kind of medical issue Foxx suffered.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fox News Digital has reached out to Jamie Foxx's representatives for comment. 

Jamie Foxx's oldest daughter, Corrine, shared the update about her father's health on Wednesday. Foxx also has daughter Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis.

Jamie Foxx's oldest daughter, Corrine, shared the update about her father's health on Wednesday. Foxx also has daughter Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis. (Gregg DeGuire)

Foxx shares Corrine, 29, with ex, Connie Kline. The "Ray" star also has daughter Anelise Bishop, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis.

Trending