Jamie Foxx is 'healing' after suffering 'medical complication': report

An update from sources on Foxx's health was positive

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Information regarding Jamie Foxx's health and status has been scarce since it was announced the actor had suffered a "medical complication" last week.

On Monday, sources revealed that Foxx was still receiving care in a hospital in Georgia, where he had been shooting the movie "Back in Action." The source told People magazine that Foxx was "having tests run."

It is now being reported that Foxx is on the road to recovery.

"He is healing," a source told "Entertainment Tonight" of Foxx, 55. "He feels the love from everyone."

JAMIE FOXX SUFFERS 'MEDICAL COMPLICATION,' DAUGHTER CORINNE SAYS: 'HE IS ALREADY ON HIS WAY TO RECOVERY'

A representative for the actor did not immediately return Fox News' Digital's request for comment. 

A statement previously made by the Foxx family conveyed similar sentiments.

Foxx's daughter Corinne, 29, took to her social media to share a statement from the Foxx family.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," the message read.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," the family concluded.

A source told ET at the time of the health scare that Foxx "is doing OK, thankfully... He's recovering and has been surrounded by his family."

Foxx shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline as well as daughter Annalise Bishop, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis.

Foxx, who was born Eric Marlon Bishop, has not publicly revealed any health issues in the past. 

At the time of the incident, Foxx was filming an action comedy film with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Diaz was spotted filming with Foxx's body double on the set of "Back in Action," while the "Gold Digger" rapper continues to recover.

According to his IMDb profile, Foxx has 11 projects in the works.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending