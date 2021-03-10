Jameela Jamil rips Piers Morgan, claims she 'almost killed myself' over his 'hatred' of actress

Jameela Jamil says she is breathing a sigh of relief following Piers Morgan's departure from "Good Morning Britain."

Morgan abruptly walked off the show’s set this week after a tense exchange with a fellow co-host about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they addressed their years-long struggles with the media and the British royal family. The network later announced that he severed ties with the show.

Jamil, 35, swiftly took to her Twitter on Tuesday to call out Morgan's past "relentless campaign of lies" against her. She claims critical comments the former talk show host made about her left her wanting to take her own life.

"May we NEVER have to watch minorities have to go on mainstream news and have to *defend* their right to be treated with dignity and respect... ever again. All while being screamed over by this man. @GMB," Jamil wrote with a GIF of Morgan on-air.

PIERS MORGAN BACKED BY SHARON OSBOURNE AFTER LEAVING 'GMB' SET, EXITING SHOW: 'I AM WITH YOU'

In another tweet, Jamil called Morgan's "lies" detrimental to her wellbeing and mental health.

"I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan’s relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I’m glad I’m still alive today for many reasons," Jamil added.

The British actress also shared a GIF of herself appearing confident and flipping her hair on the red carpet to show her reaction to Morgan's exit from the British talk show.

PIERS MORGAN LEAVES 'GOOD MORNING BRITAIN' AFTER RIPPING MEGHAN MARKLE

Last August, Jamil supported Markle after Morgan tweeted, "The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way."

She also called out Morgan in February 2020 when he released direct messages from late "Love Island" host Caroline Flack about her. At the time, Jamil accused Morgan of "using a dead woman who I was friends with, as a weapon to try to create further harassment for me," according to E! Online.

Early Wednesday, Morgan broke his silence over his show departure, noting on Twitter that he still doesn't believe what Markle claimed about the British royal family holds any truth.

"On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview," he posted. "I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more times with my opinions."

He posted the message attached to a picture of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill with his famous quote, "Some people’s idea of [free speech] is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage."

PIERS MORGAN SAYS HE STILL DOES NOT BELIEVE MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER BOLTING FROM SHOW

Morgan stormed off the show’s set after an exchange with co-host Alex Beresford.

Morgan drew more than 40,000 complaints after saying he didn't "believe a word" of Markle's claims of Royal Family racism and bullying. That prompted an investigation of Morgan by the United Kingdom's "Ofcom," or Office of Communications, under its "harm and offense rules."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 55-year-old television personality did find a supporter in Sharon Osbourne, however.

".@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you," she said on Twitter on Tuesday. "People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth."

Osbourne, 68, has served as a co-host of "The Talk" for various seasons and has become known as someone who does not shy away from sharing their opinion. Stars like Chelsea Handler, Ellen Barkin and George Takei also weighed in on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said in a statement Tuesday. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

A representative for Morgan did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.