Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to be viewed as ‘biggest victims’: Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "cowardly" Monday for making allegations of racism against the British royal family without calling out any individuals by name.

During the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired Sunday night, Markle claimed that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark" their son Archie's skin "might be when he was born". Markle added that she had been told of the conversations by her husband, adding "those were conversations that family had with him."

"It’s pretty cowardly of them not to say who said it and to make everyone then look guilty by association," Morgan told Martha MacCallum on "The Story" on Monday. "You know, they said now apparently via Oprah, it wasn’t the Queen [Elizabeth II] or Prince Philip. Well, who was it?

"Because the people that [they’re] putting in the frame here are potentially the next King of England [Prince Charles], and his heir in [Prince] William," he added. "And I just think these are very serious allegations. If you’re going to make them, name the person that said this, and let that person defend themselves."

THE BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS FROM PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview which aired on CBS on Sunday night. Morgan, who co-hosts "Good Morning Britain," called Markle’s statements "insidious."

MEGHAN MARKLE REVEALS FEELING SHE ‘DIDN’T WANT TO BE ALIVE ANYMORE' IN OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW

"What she says, which is even more insidious, is that actually the decision against Archie being a prince was taken because of his skin color," Morgan said. "Now, the only person that makes decisions about titles in the Royal Family is the Queen."

"So what Meghan Markle is saying is [that] the Queen is a racist," he added. "And that is a disgusting and completely untrue allegation to make."

Morgan described the royals as "unbelievably shocked" at the interview, adding that Prince William was "incandescent with anger."

MARTHA MACCALLUM: MEGHAN, HARRY INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH BURNS DOWN THEIR LONDON BRIDGE AND LEAVES A ROYAL MESS

In Morgan’s view, the couple did the interview in order to portray themselves as "the biggest victims."

"It’s all about Meghan and Harry," Morgan said. "It’s all about their mental health, how they’re feeling, how they’re being treated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They want the world, in the middle of a pandemic that's killed two-and-a-half million people, to view them as the biggest victims yet."