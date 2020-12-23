Sharon Osbourne home for Christmas after coronavirus quarantine: 'Stay safe'

Sharon Osbourne is home again.

The 68-year-old star announced last week that she was briefly hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, but had since been discharged.

In an effort to be as safe as possible, Osbourne quarantined "at a location away from Ozzy," she said in a tweet, referring to her rock star husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

Now, the talk show host has reunited with her hubby just in time to celebrate Christmas.

The star shared her exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a photo of Ozzy, 72, wearing a facemask while sitting on a couch covered in pillows next to five small dogs.

"Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me!" she said in the caption. "So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support."

Osbourne added: "Stay safe and wishing you the happiest of holidays."

In her Dec. 14 announcement of her diagnosis, the former reality star assured fans that Ozzy had tested negative for COVID-19 and that her talk show, "The Talk," was on a "scheduled hiatus."

"Everyone please stay safe and healthy," she concluded her message at the time.

Outside of his age, Ozzy's health complications -- including Parkinson's disease -- put him at a higher risk for coronavirus complications.