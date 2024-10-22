Jake E. Lee was involved in 'verbal confrontation' with 'thieves' in masks before he was shot multiple times

Legendary guitarist Jake E. Lee is sharing more details surrounding the incident that landed him in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds last week.

On Tuesday, the former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he had been involved in a "verbal confrontation" with "thieves" ahead of the shooting that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Thank you again for all your concern. A quick update: back home recuperating. A big thanks to those at Sunrise Hospital for taking such good care of me," Lee wrote on Facebook. "And some brief details about that night. Walking home from our walk Coco and I crossed paths with a couple of thieves. Dressed darkly, hoodies pulled down their faces and masks covering their mouths. Standing in a neighbor’s driveway checking out his motorcycle."

JAKE E LEE, FORMER GUITARIST FOR OZZY OSBOURNE, SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES IN LAS VEGAS

"There was a verbal confrontation which ended with an agreement that I would walk one way and they would walk the opposite," he added. "That didn’t work out. I’ll probably talk in more detail about it later but right now I can only comfortably do a little at a time. Let me look for another cute pic of Coco!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW FACEBOOK POST

On Oct. 15, Lee’s rep shared a statement with Fox News Digital and said, "As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting."

"Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital," the statement continued. "He is expected to fully recover."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours. As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."

"There was a verbal confrontation which ended with an agreement that I would walk one way and they would walk the opposite. That didn’t work out." — Jake E. Lee

A representative for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed the shooting when reached by Fox News Digital.

"On October 15, 2024, at approximately 2:42 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street," the statement read. "Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation."

JAKE E LEE, FORMER GUITARIST FOR OZZY OSBOURNE, ‘BROKE A RIB AND DAMAGED A LUNG’ AFTER BEING SHOT AT 3 TIMES

On Friday, Lee shared a health update on Facebook, saying that he feels "very lucky" to be recovering from the ordeal.

"To clarify, I was shot three times," Lee wrote on Facebook . "I was on my way back home from walking my dog Coco… Don’t want to go into details now, I’m tired, but I feel relatively very lucky."

Lee explained that police found "15 shell casings at the scene which means he emptied his clip on me."

"I could only dodge so many so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back which broke a rib and damaged a lung."

He added, "Priority now is to keep draining my lung till it’s done crying. Then we can pull that tube out and concentrate on the more minor injuries."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lee played alongside Osbourne as the lead guitarist from 1982 to 1985 and was featured on "Bark at the Moon" and "The Ultimate Sin" albums before being replaced by Zakk Wylde. Around 2010, Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, had reportedly contacted Lee about a possible reunion.

Lee was also a member of the heavy metal band Badlands and formed the band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.