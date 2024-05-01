Ozzy Osbourne determined to perform ‘without falling over now’ as he undergoes stem cell treatments

Ozzy Osbourne is still determined to perform again, despite his health issues.

On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s "Ozzy Speaks," Osbourne told co-host Billy Morrison he would like to still try to win an Oscar and "do a f---ing gig without falling over now."

The Black Sabbath singer was clearly frustrated after Morrison assured him "you’ll get there."

"F---ing hell, he's taking his time," Osbourne responded, mentioning "one f---ing surgeon."

The 75-year-old also provided an update on his health after a string of issues including Parkinson’s disease, major surgeries and COVID-19.

At the beginning of one clip, Osbourne explained, "I've just come back from the doctor after having some stem cells put in me."

He continued, "The thing is, you have it, and you go, ‘I don't feel that great,’ but I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have it."

The rocker noted he had "three bottles in me this morning," and added, "this stuff that I'm on now is a real business show."

Osbourne also explained the appointment had been a follow-up, and he will be due for another treatment in six months.

Elsewhere in the episode, the British-born rocker was reflective about his legacy.

When asked how he wanted to be remembered, he replied, "Just for somebody to have a smile on their face one day."

He continued, "I hope I've made some, I mean, people think I'm a jerk…You know, I've made a difference."

Morrison asked Osbourne if he was "smiling when you think back?"

Osbourne replied, "Not really because I want to still carry on, you know? I can't redo what I've done, but I wasn't ready to throw the towel in when I did."

Following a fall in 2023, Osbourne announced he was retiring from touring, citing ongoing physical ailments, including three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and hybrid assistive limb treatment, which uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement.

The singer not only has his eyes on performing again, but wants to add his awards collection, which includes seven Grammys.

He admitted he was still hoping to win an Oscar (more for a song than for acting), and he displays two of his Grammys at home in the U.S., while the rest are in England.

When asked if it means more to win an award or have an album go platinum, something he has achieved several times, he said, "Well, once you go platinum, you've done it. Once you get a Grammy, you've done it. Once you get an Oscar, you've done it. It's like some people get multi Grammys, some only get one. I mean, some people don't ever get them."

Osbourne will also be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year as a solo artist, after being inducted with Black Sabbath in 2006.

Earlier this month, he told Billboard that the induction "feels big. I’m more than honored."

As for performing at the ceremony, he said, "You never know," but promised one thing, that his outfit "will most certainly be black."