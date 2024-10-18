Jake E Lee, former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, ‘broke a rib and damaged a lung’ after being shot at 3 times

Legendary guitarist Jake E. Lee is sharing a health update two days after he was shot multiple times in Las Vegas.

"To clarify, I was shot three times," Lee wrote on Facebook. "I was on my way back home from walking my dog Coco… Don’t want to go into details now, I’m tired, but I feel relatively very lucky."

Lee continued to explain that police found "15 shell casings at the scene which means he emptied his clip on me."

"I could only dodge so many so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back which broke a rib and damaged a lung."

He added, "Priority now is to keep draining my lung till it’s done crying. Then we can pull that tube out and concentrate on the more minor injuries."

Lee’s health update on social media was accompanied by a photo of his dog, Coco. He assured his fans that his dog was not injured during the incident.

On Tuesday, Lee’s rep shared a statement with Fox News Digital and said, "As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting."

"Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital," the statement continued. "He is expected to fully recover."

"Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours. As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."

A representative for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed the shooting when reached by Fox News Digital.

"On October 15, 2024, at approximately 2:42 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street," the statement read. "Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation."

Lee played alongside Osbourne as the lead guitarist from 1982 to 1985 and was featured on "Bark at the Moon" and "The Ultimate Sin" albums before being replaced by Zakk Wylde. Around 2010, Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, had reportedly contacted Lee about a possible reunion.

Lee was also a member of the heavy metal band Badlands and formed the band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013.

