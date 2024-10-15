Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Jake E. Lee, former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, shot multiple times in Las Vegas

The legendary guitarist, who was out walking his dog in the early hours of the morning, is 'fully conscious' and 'expected to fully recover'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Jake E. Lee, a guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, and Red Dragon Cartel, was shot multiple times in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday. He is expected to fully recover, according to his rep. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Lee's rep said, "As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting."

"Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital," the statement continued. "He is expected to fully recover."

Jake E Lee performing

Jake E. Lee, a guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, and Red Dragon Cartel, was shot multiple times in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday. He is expected to fully recover, according to his rep.  (Getty Images)

"Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours," the statement continued. "As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."

This story is developing. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

