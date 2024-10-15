Jake E. Lee, former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, shot multiple times in Las Vegas

Jake E. Lee, a guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, and Red Dragon Cartel, was shot multiple times in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday. He is expected to fully recover, according to his rep.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Lee's rep said, "As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting."

"Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital," the statement continued. "He is expected to fully recover."

"Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours," the statement continued. "As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."

This story is developing.