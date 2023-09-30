Jada Pinkett Smith hopes for 'closure' after Tupac Shakur murder suspect's arrest

Jada Pinkett Smith shared her thoughts on the arrest of a suspect in connection with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

"Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac," Pinkett Smith wrote on her Instagram story, accompanied by a white dove emoji.

Shakur, born Lesane Parish Crooks, was shot and killed on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas in a drive-by shooting at the age of 25.

On Friday, police indicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis on the charge of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon along with a gang enhancement.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said a grand jury had been seated in the case for "several months." The district attorney described Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Shakur.

Pinkett Smith and the rapper met at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland in the late 1980s and became close friends.

Earlier this month, the "Girls Trip" star shared a video of her and Shakur lip-syncing and dancing to "Parents Just Don’t Understand" by Will Smith in his Fresh Prince days, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, while teasing her memoir, "Worthy."

"I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together," she wrote in the caption.

She also noted that Smith became her eventual husband, writing, "Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted," adding, "Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined."

Though she and the late rapper had a close relationship, Pinkett Smith told People in 2017 that the two were never romantically involved.

That same year, she also revealed on a SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern that she had been a drug dealer when she and Shakur met and reiterated their relationship was based on survival rather than romance.

In an earlier Stern interview, she revealed that "there was no physical chemistry" between either of them, and they once kissed, but "it had to be the most disgusting kiss for both of us."

Though they were never a couple, Pinkett Smith said their relationship was close and complicated during a 2019 episode of her series "Red Table Talk."

"Him feeling like, 'You’re the only stability I got. I can’t afford for you to put that attention elsewhere. I need that stability.’ So for him, it was . . . we were an anchor for each other. So any time he felt like that anchor was threatened . . . oh my god," she recalled of their friendship.