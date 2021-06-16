Jada Pinkett Smith honors Tupac Shakur's 50th birthday with never-before-seen poem from late rapper

Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing a relic that is near and dear to her heart – a never-before-seen poem written to Pinkett-Smith by her late friend Tupac Shakur.

The 49-year-old "Set It Off" actress, who has previously professed the unconditional love she shares for Shakur, posted the handwritten memento on what would have been the rapper and actor’s 50th birthday.

"I don't think this one has ever been published," she said in the clip. "... I don't think he would have minded that I shared this with you guys."

The "Red Table Talk" co-host then read aloud the poem, which talks of death and Shakur’s desire to "let me live to see what was gold in me/ before it is all too late."

WILL SMITH SAYS HE REGRETS HOW HE HANDLED WIFE JADA PINKETT'S FRIENDSHIP WITH TUPAC

Pinkett Smith and Shakur met as teens when they both attended the Baltimore School for the Arts.

JADA PINKETT SMITH GETS EMOTIONAL TALKING ABOUT 'COMPLEX' TUPAC SHAKUR RELATIONSHIP

Back in 2015, Pinkett Smith confirmed to Howard Stern that she and Shakur weren't physically attracted to each other. To prove it, she said she forced the musician to kiss her but they agreed it was "the most disgusting kiss" they ever had.

Two years later in 2017, Pinkett Smith also told People that the two were never romantic.

That same year, she also admitted on a SiriusXM radio interview that she was a drug dealer when they met and maintained that she and the "Dear Mama" emcee developed a relationship based on survival rather than romance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shakur has also written love letters to former flame Madonna. In July 2017, a judge stopped an auction sale of the prized possession.

Shakur was shot and killed on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas at age 25.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.