Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Arrest reported in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder

Tupac was fatally shot on Sept. 7, 1996

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis was arrested early Friday morning by Las Vegas Police, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest told The Associated Press. They were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an expected indictment later Friday.

This is a developing, breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending