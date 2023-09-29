Arrest reported in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis was arrested early Friday morning by Las Vegas Police, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest told The Associated Press. They were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an expected indictment later Friday.

This is a developing, breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.