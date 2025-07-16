Irina Shayk stuns in barely-there bikinis during luxurious getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Irina Shayk is soaking up the sun in barely there bikinis while on vacation.

The 39-year-old model posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself in a number of bikinis as she enjoyed some time in the water and relaxing on board a yacht while on vacation.

"Summer up," she wrote in the caption.

In the series of photos, the model can be seen wearing a black bikini as she floats on her back on the water in the middle of the ocean. Other photos show her wearing the same bikini, being photographed lying on deck with a white sunhat covering her face.

She also shared a photo of herself lying on a lounge chair and shielding her face from the sun with her hands.

In addition to the other photos of Shayk visiting tourist destinations and posing in front of the ocean with the sunset behind her, she posted additional photos of her in swimsuits, including a mirror selfie in which she is wearing a leopard-print string bikini.

Fans were quick to leave a flurry of fire emojis and hearts in the comments section of the post, with actress Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian jumping in to write, "most beautiful in the world."

Shayk is no stranger to posting bikini photos on social media. In May 2025, the model posted photos of herself in a Calzedonia bikini when she posed for an ad for the company, captioning the photo, "Already summering."

Never one to shy away from showing some skin, Shayk also put her toned body on display when she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 in a sheer black slip dress, which she paired with a Gucci lingerie set.

She paired the look with a black blazer, knee-length stockings and chunky jewels which were embroidered onto the neckline of her dress.

The model shares daughter Lea with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, who she dated for four years from 2015 to 2019. When speaking with Harper's Bazaar in May 2023, she said balancing her career with being a mother keeps her so busy, she doesn't have "time for people’s opinions."

"Why on earth would I click and read 2,000 comments? I kind of don’t rely on it," she said. "I have my friends, my family. They love me, and I know who I am. I don’t give many, many S-H-I … you know this word, what people really think about me."

She went on to explain that her indifference towards the opinions of others when it comes to herself can be traced back to her childhood. "My mom would always say, ‘You’re so stubborn.’ It’s just part of my personality."