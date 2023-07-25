Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Supermodel Irina Shayk linked to Tom Brady after Bradley Cooper, Cristiano Ronaldo romances

Tom Brady was spotted getting cozy with Shayk in his car while out and about in Los Angeles

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Gutfeld: Are Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian thirsty? Video

Gutfeld: Are Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian thirsty?

'Gutfeld!' panelists react to romance rumors surrounding former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian.

Irina Shayk may have just landed one of the most famous bachelors in Tom Brady.

The two were spotted getting flirty in his car over the weekend, reportedly en route to his Los Angeles pad. 

Shayk and the former NFL quarterback first sparked dating rumors in June after attending the same wedding in Sardinia, where it was reported that the Russian supermodel "threw herself" at the athlete, a narrative her representative firmly denied. 

A representative for Brady, who was most recently linked to reality star Kim Kardashian, told Fox News Digital there would be no comment on the status of his relationship with Shayk. Brady divorced another supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, in October. 

IRINA SHAYK EMBRACES HEAD-TURNING LINGERIE LOOK ON CANNES RED CARPET: 'JUST DO IT'

Tom Brady in a black leather jacket on the carpet split Irina Shayk smiles on the carpet

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were spotted together in Los Angeles after being linked in June. (Phillip Faraone/Daniele Venturelli )

Shayk, who began modeling around age 20 and became the face of Intimissimi in 2007 before appearing in Sports Illustrated Swim along with other brands is no stranger to being linked to famous hunks. Here's a look at her high-profile relationships with Bradley Cooper and Cristiano Ronaldo, among others.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Before there was Tom, it was rumored to be Leo, who caught Shayk's eye this summer. 

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and Shayk, 37, were spotted at an after-party for the popular musical festival Coachella in Indio, California, in April. The duo stayed close to one another in a club, with DiCaprio trying to remain incognito in his typical all-black getup of a T-shirt, ball cap and face mask.

Leonardo DiCaprio in a black hat leans toward Irina Shayk in two pictures taken at an after party of Coachella

Irina Shayk and Leonardo DiCarpio stuck close to each another at Coachella in April. (Getty Images)

LEONARDO DICAPRIO SPOTTED AT COACHELLA WITH ANOTHER LEADING MAN'S EX-GIRLFRIEND

DiCaprio was also in attendance at the wedding where Shayk was reportedly hitting on Brady. The wedding, which hosted multiple A-list stars, was where Shayk allegedly made "a beeline" for Brady. 

A representative for Shayk told the Daily Mail at the time the story involving Brady was "completely false."

"It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening," the rep added.

Bradley Cooper in a tuxedo and Irina Shayk in a black dress

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk dated for several years and share a daughter. (Mark Ralston/AFP)

Bradley Cooper

Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper began dating Irina Shayk in 2015. The couple maintained a relatively private relationship, debuting it at a public event in 2016.

The couple had a child later that year, welcoming daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in March 2017. There were rumors at the time the couple might be engaged, although neither confirmed the news.

In 2019, they broke up.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper laugh at the Golden Globes award carpet

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk laughed together on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2018. (Valerie Macon/AFP)

TWITTER FANS ROOT FOR LADY GAGA TO GET TOGETHER WITH BRADLEY COOPER AFTER HIS BREAKUP

Following their split, Shayk admitted she had not closed the door on settling down with one person.

"Do I believe in marriage?" she asked during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for its digital cover. "Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it."

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk chatted inside the 2023 Met Gala

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper spoke inside the 2023 Met Gala in May. (Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The two have often sparked reconciliation rumors due to their friendly demeanor with one another and frequent joint outings with their daughter. In May, the two were spotted chatting at the Met Gala in New York City.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to his right in a suit with Irina Shayk in red on the carpet

Famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk were together for several years. (Europa Press)

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo famously dated Irina Shayk for several years, breaking up in 2015.

The couple, who started a relationship in 2009, were once considered the hottest couple despite constant rumors of infidelity. 

The couple dated while Ronaldo was playing with Real Madrid for £80 million (about $88.4 million) over six years, a record-breaking contract at the time.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk kiss in Spain while watching tennis

Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk dated while the soccer star was playing for Real Madrid. (Jasper Juinen)

After their split, Shayk told Hola! Magazine about what she sought in a future relationship, admitting she had previously felt "ugly and insecure."

"I want a man who is faithful, honest, a gentleman who knows how to respect women," she said. "Relationships are hard, so you have to make sure the kind of man you want by your side and what his values are, what is important in your life," she added.

Rob Bourdon

Irina Shayk looks at the camera on the carpet in a bubblegum pink jacket split Rob Bourdon smiles at the camera in a light blue shirt and grey suit

Irina Shayk and Linkin Park drummer Rob Bourdon reportedly dated for two years. (Andreas Rentz/Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Shayk has not only dated athletes and actors, but also rockers. Shayk was previously linked to musician Rob Bourdon, the drummer of Linkin Park, who is based in Los Angeles, according to reports.

They reportedly dated from 2007 to 2009.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

