Supermodel Irina Shayk linked to Tom Brady after Bradley Cooper, Cristiano Ronaldo romances

Irina Shayk may have just landed one of the most famous bachelors in Tom Brady.

The two were spotted getting flirty in his car over the weekend, reportedly en route to his Los Angeles pad.

Shayk and the former NFL quarterback first sparked dating rumors in June after attending the same wedding in Sardinia, where it was reported that the Russian supermodel "threw herself" at the athlete, a narrative her representative firmly denied.

A representative for Brady, who was most recently linked to reality star Kim Kardashian, told Fox News Digital there would be no comment on the status of his relationship with Shayk. Brady divorced another supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, in October.

Shayk, who began modeling around age 20 and became the face of Intimissimi in 2007 before appearing in Sports Illustrated Swim along with other brands is no stranger to being linked to famous hunks. Here's a look at her high-profile relationships with Bradley Cooper and Cristiano Ronaldo, among others.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Before there was Tom, it was rumored to be Leo, who caught Shayk's eye this summer.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and Shayk, 37, were spotted at an after-party for the popular musical festival Coachella in Indio, California, in April. The duo stayed close to one another in a club, with DiCaprio trying to remain incognito in his typical all-black getup of a T-shirt, ball cap and face mask.

DiCaprio was also in attendance at the wedding where Shayk was reportedly hitting on Brady. The wedding, which hosted multiple A-list stars, was where Shayk allegedly made "a beeline" for Brady.

A representative for Shayk told the Daily Mail at the time the story involving Brady was "completely false."

"It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening," the rep added.

Bradley Cooper

Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper began dating Irina Shayk in 2015. The couple maintained a relatively private relationship, debuting it at a public event in 2016.

The couple had a child later that year, welcoming daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in March 2017. There were rumors at the time the couple might be engaged, although neither confirmed the news.

In 2019, they broke up.

Following their split, Shayk admitted she had not closed the door on settling down with one person.

"Do I believe in marriage?" she asked during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for its digital cover. "Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it."

The two have often sparked reconciliation rumors due to their friendly demeanor with one another and frequent joint outings with their daughter. In May, the two were spotted chatting at the Met Gala in New York City.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo famously dated Irina Shayk for several years, breaking up in 2015.

The couple, who started a relationship in 2009, were once considered the hottest couple despite constant rumors of infidelity.

The couple dated while Ronaldo was playing with Real Madrid for £80 million (about $88.4 million) over six years, a record-breaking contract at the time.

After their split, Shayk told Hola! Magazine about what she sought in a future relationship, admitting she had previously felt "ugly and insecure."

"I want a man who is faithful, honest, a gentleman who knows how to respect women," she said. "Relationships are hard, so you have to make sure the kind of man you want by your side and what his values are, what is important in your life," she added.

Rob Bourdon

Shayk has not only dated athletes and actors, but also rockers. Shayk was previously linked to musician Rob Bourdon, the drummer of Linkin Park, who is based in Los Angeles, according to reports.

They reportedly dated from 2007 to 2009.