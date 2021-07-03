Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian cut out of late dad Steve Bing's will, actress speaks out: report

Elizabeth Hurley 's son Damian has been cut out of his late father Steve Bing 's will following a court appeal, reports say.

Bing, a wealthy financier, died in June 2020 at the age of 55. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office listed Bing's cause of death to be multiple blunt trauma and the manner of death as a suicide.

Bing reportedly had trust funds set up for Damian, 19, and his daughter, Kira Kerkorian, 23, who he had with retired pro tennis player Lisa Bonder. Prior to his death, Bing won a legal battle against his own father, Peter Bing, who attempted to remove Damian and Kira from having access to the fortune, the Daily Mail reports.

Peter Bing, however, appealed the decision on the basis that Damian and Kira were children born out of wedlock. According to the report, Bing's fortune is now being split between the children belonging to his sister Mary.

DAMIAN HURLEY REFLECTS ON FATHER STEVE BING'S DEATH ONE YEAR LATER: 'BLOODY HARD'

Hurley's rep did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment. A rep for the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder shared her discontent with the decision to the Daily Mail.

"When Stephen took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of. What Stephen wanted has now been callously reversed. I know Stephen would have been devastated," Hurley reacted.

ELIZABETH HURLEY CONFIRMS DEATH OF EX STEVE BING IN HEARTBREAKING TRIBUTE: 'A TERRIBLE END'

Damian's share was estimated at nearly $250 million, the report claims. Bonder, who did not return Fox News' request for comment, also shared a surprising reaction, telling the Daily Mail, "As a mum, I wonder why on earth this had to happen. Why make two innocent kids into victims?"

The 19-year-old son of Elizabeth Hurley posted a moving message to fans on social media about dealing with grief just a couple of weeks ago.

"A year ago today, my mother and I received some devastating news," he began on Instagram . "I didn’t realise (sic) at the time quite how much it would affect me... We all like to show ‘perfect’ versions of our lives- for me, the idea of publicly discussing something as personal as grief is terrifying... but sometimes it’s necessary."

"The last year has been bloody hard- for everyone on the planet- and I think acknowledging that is vital. It’s not weak to struggle. In fact, to get through to the other side is immensely strong. Thank you so much for all your messages today, I love you all," Damian concluded.

Elizabeth confirmed the death of her ex last June in an emotional tribute on social media.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us," she wrote on Instagram . "It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

Bing founded Shangri-La Entertainment, which produced and financed films such as "The Polar Express" starring actor Tom Hanks and 2007's "Beowulf." He also co-wrote the 2003 comedy, "Kangaroo Jack."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.