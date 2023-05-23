Expand / Collapse search
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk embraces head-turning lingerie look on Cannes red carpet: 'Just do it'

Irina Shayk has been baring it all during the Cannes Film Festival season

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Irina Shayk has been putting her figure on display during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival season.

Shayk's latest look was a Gucci lingerie set paired with a sheer slip dress. The model paired the risqué look with a black blazer, a neck full of jewels and knee-high stockings.

Shayk was accompanied by Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci to British Vogue's party on Monday night celebrating the prestigious movie festival. Irina took to Instagram on Tuesday to share snaps from her night.

Irina Shayk lingerie

Irina Shayk wore a Gucci lingerie set, with a sheer dress to British Vogue's party celebrating the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (Getty Images)

"Just do it…" she captioned her post, adding a check mark emoji. Her caption seems to reference Nike's iconic slogan.

IRINA SHAYK, SALMA HAYEK AND DUA LIPA DARE TO BARE AT 2023 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

The Russian model's latest look comes after an eventful Cannes trip, filled with other barely-there ensembles.

On Sunday, Shayk stood out from the crowd wearing a unique black leather strap, which was fashioned into a crop top, with a matching skirt at the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" premiere.

Riccardo Tisci and Irina Shayk

Riccardo Tisci and Irina Shayk attended a party hosted by British Vogue and Chopard to celebrate the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night. (Photo by Dave Benett)

The film, directed by Karim Aïnouz, reportedly received a host of praise inside the theater.

Irina's leather ensemble was complete with a sparkling diamond necklace.

Irina Shayk wore a daring leather ensemble at the Cannes Film Festival

Supermodel Irina Shayk showed off her abs at the Cannes Film Festival. (Andreas Rentz)

Last week, Irina stood alongside former Burberry creative officer Tisci for the "Killers of the Flower Moon" premiere. 

Shayk wore a sparkling royal blue Giorgio Armani gown with a plunging neckline to watch her old pal Leonardo DiCaprio reunite on the big screen with Martin Scorsese.

Irina Shayk reveals cleavage in dramatic gown for french film festival

Irina rocked a navy blue gown with a drop ruffled hem and a plunging neckline for the "Killers of the Flower Moon" premiere. (Michael Buckner)

Shayk recently got a lot of attention when she was spotted at Coachella with Leonardo DiCaprio

The 48-year-old actor enjoyed some one-on-one time with the model, who was seen chatting it up with him as she danced alongside supermodel Stella Maxwell.

KANYE WEST SPOTTED IN FRANCE WITH MODEL IRINA SHAYK: REPORT

Bradley Cooper with a scruffy beard in a jacket and white shirt smiles next to Leonardo DiCaprio in a suit and tie and white shirt

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with his pal Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend. (Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper wears white tux to Golden Globes with Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper dated for four years before calling it quits in 2019. (Daniele Venturelli)

Irina was previously in a high-profile relationship with her ex-boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper. The couple previously dated for four years and welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in 2017.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

