Iraq War veteran poses as '40s pinup model after surviving mortar attack

Jennifer Horn is featured in Pin-Ups for Vets' 2025 calendar, which was founded by Gina Elise

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Jennifer Horn, a Purple Heart recipient, is featured in the 2025 Pin-Ups for Vets calendar, which was founded by Gina Elise.

Jennifer Horn was stunned when she saw herself transformed into a glamorous ‘40s bombshell for the first time.

"I thought, ‘That doesn’t even look like me! Is this real?’" the Iraq War veteran gushed to Fox News Digital. "[But] female veterans are out there. We can be a badass on the field, then we can also be feminine."

The Washington resident is featured in the 2025 Pin-Ups for Vets calendar.

A close-up of Jennifer Horn as a 1940s pinup

Jennifer Horn, a Purple Heart recipient, is featured in Pin-Ups for Vets' 2025 calendar. (Shane Karns)

The award-winning nonprofit, founded in 2006 by California resident Gina Elise, raises money to support hospitalized and deployed troops. It produces World War II-inspired bombshell calendars featuring veterans as models.

Gina Elise wearing a glamorous aqua dress

Pin-Ups for Vets, a nonprofit organization, was founded by Gina Elise. (Cameron Devon/Getty Images)

Pin-Ups For Vets has donated over $120,000 to purchase new rehabilitation equipment for veteran hospitals nationwide. Volunteer ambassadors for the organization have also personally visited over 20,000 ill and injured veterans during their 50-state VA hospital tour to deliver gifts of appreciation.

Horn, a Purple Heart recipient, said, for years, she considered striking a pose for the annual calendar. This time, it felt right.

"We can be a badass on the field, then we can also be feminine."

— Jennifer Horn
Jennifer Horn posing at a 1940s pinup

Jennifer Horn is Miss December 2025. (Shane Karns)

"My photo shoot was a lot of fun," said Horn. "They did our hair and our makeup. There were other female veterans there. We were all just talking about our lives and our experiences in the military. … It was camaraderie.

Pin-Ups for Vets calendar cover

The 2025 Pin-Ups for Vets calendar is available to order online. (Pin-Ups for Vets)

"Pin-Ups for Vets is special to me because it’s a way for female veterans to not only get together and feel beautiful and classy, but the calendars also get sent overseas to troops," she shared. "And the calendar girls will go to veterans’ homes and present the calendars to elderly veterans. They spend time with them.

"It’s just veterans supporting veterans."

A close-up of Jennifer Horn smiling after she joined the military.

Jennifer Horn joined the Army in 2002. She was 19. (Courtesy of Jennifer Horn)

It was a cause that hit home for Horn. The model joined the Army in 2002 when she was 19.

"My father had just passed away," Horn reflected. "He was in the Army. My grandfather was in the Army. My brother was in the Army. So, the Army ran deep in my family. I didn’t know what else I was going to do, and so, I decided to follow in their footsteps.

"My mother was really nervous," Horn admitted. "She was especially nervous when I went overseas."

Jennifer Horn in an Army uniform posing with her mother wearing glasses and smiling

Jennifer Horn's grandfather, father and brother had all joined the Army. (Courtesy of Jennifer Horn)

According to Horn, she went to the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) with the hope she would receive an enlistment bonus and be stationed in California, close to her mother and brother.

"The only position that met those requirements was the 63Y tracked vehicle mechanic," she explained. "So, there I was, a 19-year-old with no prior mechanical skills, heading off to the Army.

Jennifer Horn embracing a friend in the Army smiling.

Jennifer Horn eventually found herself at a "hot spot" for attacks. (Courtesy of Jennifer Horn)

"I was stationed at the National Training Center (NTC) in Fort Irwin," she said. "I worked in the motor pool on M113s, M577s and HMMWVs. I was attached to the HHT 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment ‘Blackhorse’ Opposing Forces (OPFOR) unit. Our mission was to prepare soldiers from across the nation for battle by organizing decisive action training. We took on the roles of enemy forces in several engagement situations."

Jennifer Horn in military gear after she enlisted.

"So there I was, a 19-year-old with no prior mechanical skills, heading off to the Army," Jennifer Horn told Fox News Digital. (Courtesy of Jennifer Horn)

Then, in January 2005, Horn’s unit received orders to deploy to Mosul, Iraq. It was known as a "hot spot" for "relentless" attacks.

Horn’s life forever changed on the night of April 16 that year.

"There was a hostile mortar attack," said Horn. "A mortar blew up pretty close in front of me. I sustained shrapnel injuries from my head to my toe. There was a large piece in my neck and right eye."

Jennifer Horn in military gear smiling next to a man who is also in uniform.

On April 16, 2005, Jennifer Horn sustained a mortar injury while serving in Iraq. (Courtesy of Jennifer Horn)

Horn couldn’t see or walk as the attack continued. She had injuries scattered around her arms, legs and chest. Suddenly, a soldier threw Horn onto his back and ran to an aid station.

"There was a risk of me losing my eyesight," said Horn. "I got sent to Germany. And then I got sent to Walter Reed [Medical Center] for surgery.

"I didn’t understand or realize the extent of my injuries," Horn admitted. "I was mostly on medication for the pain. I wasn’t all with it until I got … to Walter Reed."

Jennifer Horn in military gear smiling

Jennifer Horn described her recovery as "long and lonely." (Courtesy of Jennifer Horn)

Horn described her recovery as "long and lonely."

"My recovery was away from my unit," she explained. "And my unit was still serving in Iraq. They were my family."

As Horn healed, she also made history. She became the first female in the history of the HHT 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment to receive a Purple Heart. It was presented to her by General Carter Ham while she was going through physical therapy.

Jennifer Horn accepting an American flag from a soldier.

Along with the Purple Heart, Jennifer Horn was also awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal and others. (Courtesy of Jennifer Horn)

According to the Purple Heart Mission, Horn was also awarded numerous medals and commendations for service, including the Army Good Conduct Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Medal, among others.

A close-up of Jennifer Horn in a black tank top

Jennifer Horn said it's "an honor" to receive a Purple Heart. (Courtesy of Jennifer Horn)

"As a woman receiving the Purple Heart, it was an extreme honor," she said. "I didn’t even know I was going to get a Purple Heart during my recovery. But General Ham came to my hospital room. He said, ‘You know you’re getting a Purple Heart, right?’ I was like, ‘What?’ It’s just an honor."

Horn said receiving support from fellow veterans was essential to her recovery. And once she was out, Horn was determined to serve in a different way.

Jennifer Horn in a purple uniform

Jennifer Horn is determined to serve in a different way. (Courtesy of Jennifer Horn)

"I was at my first stop in Iraq before I started getting medicated heavily," Horn recalled after the blast. "I just saw [the nurses] running around and doctors hooking me up to stuff. I was scared. So, I asked them what was going on. They were just so busy trying to get me stabilized that they weren’t really explaining a lot. But they kept assuring me, ‘You’re going to be fine. We’ve got you.’ That comfort I felt with them, I wanted to extend that to others.

Iraq War veteran poses as '40s pinup model after surviving mortar attack Video

"My decision to become a nurse was influenced by the exceptional medical treatment I received after the blast," she continued. "[The nurses] demonstrated remarkable knowledge, skills and empathy during the toughest time of my life. I felt compelled to pay it forward. I decided to return to school so that I could extend that compassionate care to others."

Today, Horn holds a bachelor of science degree in nursing. For nearly four years, she’s been working as a nurse in a county jail.

A close-up of Jennifer Horn wearing a black puffer vest.

Jennifer Horn works as a nurse in a county jail. (Courtesy of Jennifer Horn)

"I work with a unique population — the underserved," she explained. "So, for me, it’s special. And it’s important to serve the underserved. I can’t wait to become a nurse practitioner so that I can work with veterans."

Horn is pursuing a master's degree in nursing to become a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. Her goal is to care for veterans who are experiencing mental health challenges.

Jennifer Horn wearing a brown jacket inside a car

Jennifer Horn said she felt "extremely alone" after she returned home from Iraq. (Courtesy of Jennifer Horn)

"When I came back from Iraq, I felt extremely alone," said Horn. "I kept getting pressured to seek help and go to a counselor. So I did, and I didn’t feel like I got what I needed out of it. I felt, ‘How in the world does this person understand what I’m going through?’ [But we veterans], we do understand. We understand each other. And it doesn’t feel lonely anymore.

Jennifer Horn outdoors in a dark blue tank top and light blue shorts

Jennifer Horn is determined to help veterans struggling with their mental health. (Courtesy of Jennifer Horn)

"I want to extend that to veterans who are coming back, especially those dealing with combat stress, post-traumatic stress," she said. "I want to be the person who understands where they’re coming from."

For those wanting to give back, Horn said a simple "thank you" goes a long way.

"Some veterans don’t like to hear ‘thank you,’" she said. "But you know what? Sometimes people don’t know the exact words to say, but they’re thankful for the service. That alone is special. We appreciate it."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

