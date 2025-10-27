Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster make romance red carpet official months after actor's divorce from longtime wife

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster officially made their red carpet debut as a couple, months after "The Greatest Showman" star finalized his divorce.

Jackman and Foster posed for photos together at the premiere of "Song Sung Blue" on Sunday night. Foster kept it simple in a black gown and wavy hair. Jackman and Foster were photographed sharing a laugh while walking their first red carpet together.

Jackman and Foster's budding relationship was confirmed in January, over a year after he separated from his longtime wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

HUGH JACKMAN’S RUMORED FLAME SUTTON FOSTER STAYS SILENT AFTER HIS EX'S STATEMENT ABOUT 'BETRAYAL'

Jackman finalized his divorce from Furness in June.

The two married in 1996, when Jackman was 27 and Furness was 40.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness said in a statement to Daily Mail after filing for divorce in May. "It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us."

"This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage," she continued. "I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose."

"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

They first announced their separation in September 2023.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the couple said in a statement shared with People magazine. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The former couple shares two children together: Oscar and Ava.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Foster also recently went through a divorce.

She split from now ex-husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

The two were married for 10 years and share a daughter, Emily.

Jackman and Foster starred together in 2022's "The Music Man" on Broadway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP