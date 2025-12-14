Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Kate Hudson wows in plunging gown at 'Song Sung Blue' NYC premiere

The actress, who stars alongside Hugh Jackman, was recently nominated for a Golden Globe

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
close
Kate Hudson sings the title track from her new album ‘Glorious’ Video

Kate Hudson sings the title track from her new album ‘Glorious’

Kate Hudson released her debut studio album "Glorious" in May after years of making music in her spare time.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Hudson looked incredible in a plunging green and pink gown for the New York City premiere of her film "Song Sung Blue."

The actress wowed in the frock, which featured a low neckline and key-hole detail along her waist. The dress had a sheer pink cape that draped around her shoulders and cascaded down.

Hudson wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low bun and delicate earrings for the premiere.

The actress, who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe, was joined on the red carpet by her partner Danny Fujikawa, as well as her mom Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell.

Kate Hudson smiling on the red carpet

Kate Hudson looked incredible in a plunging green and pink gown for the New York City premiere of her film "Song Sung Blue." (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hawn looked lovely in a sequin gown with crystal accents, rocking her signature blonde fringed hair loose.

"Song Sung Blue" also stars Hugh Jackman, who looked dapper in a suit and tie on the red carpet.

KATE AND OLIVER HUDSON TELL RAHM EMANUEL HOW THEIR FAMILY HANDLES POLITICAL DIFFERENCES

Kate Hudson in a green and pink gown

The actress wowed in the frock, which featured a low neckline and key-hole detail beneath. The dress had a sheer pink cape that draped around her shoulders and cascaded down. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The movie centers around Hudson and Jackman's characters: Claire Sardina and Mike Sardina, who perform together in a Neil Diamond tribute band.

The musical drama is based on the "Song Sung Blue" documentary that was released in 2008, which was inspired by a true story.

KURT RUSSELL, GOLDIE HAWN'S BLUNT WARNING TO DAUGHTER KATE HUDSON ABOUT SURVIVING HOLLYWOOD FAME

Kate Hudson with her partner Danny Fujikawa

The actress, who was recently nominated for best performance, was joined on the red carpet by her partner Danny Fujikawa. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Kate Hudson pictured with Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Hugh Jackman

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman at the New York premiere of "Song Sung Blue" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2025, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The premiere comes weeks after she and brother Oliver Husdon shared how their famous family handles different political views.

In a recent episode of their podcast, "Sibling Revelry," with guest Rahm Emanuel — the former White House chief of staff, former mayor of Chicago and former congressman — the topic of family came up.

Kate gave insight to their own family dynamic, revealing that they have "a lot of different beliefs," but they always talk about it and hold discussions. She admitted those discussions can lead to arguments, but that they always come together no matter what.

Kate and Oliver are the children of Hawn and musician Bill Hudson. Hawn and Bill split in 1982, and she began a relationship with Russell in 1983 – the two first met in 1968. 

Kate and Oliver Hudson at The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022

The premiere comes weeks after she and brother Oliver Husdon shared how their famous family handles different political views. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Hawn and Russell have been together since, and they share son Wyatt Russell.

Russell also has a son, Boston, with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Before Emanuel finished the interview, he took a moment to thank the siblings for focusing on the subject of family on their podcast.

"We have a really interesting family, too, because we have a lot of different beliefs in our family. We're all very different. And yet we can talk about it. We can discuss it. We can argue about it. We can get a little loud about it. But at the end of the day, like, we still only want to be with each other," Kate noted.

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue