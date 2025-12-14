Kate Hudson wows in plunging gown at 'Song Sung Blue' NYC premiere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Hudson looked incredible in a plunging green and pink gown for the New York City premiere of her film "Song Sung Blue."

The actress wowed in the frock, which featured a low neckline and key-hole detail along her waist. The dress had a sheer pink cape that draped around her shoulders and cascaded down.

Hudson wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low bun and delicate earrings for the premiere.

The actress, who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe, was joined on the red carpet by her partner Danny Fujikawa, as well as her mom Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell.

Hawn looked lovely in a sequin gown with crystal accents, rocking her signature blonde fringed hair loose.

"Song Sung Blue" also stars Hugh Jackman, who looked dapper in a suit and tie on the red carpet.

The movie centers around Hudson and Jackman's characters: Claire Sardina and Mike Sardina, who perform together in a Neil Diamond tribute band.

The musical drama is based on the "Song Sung Blue" documentary that was released in 2008, which was inspired by a true story.

The premiere comes weeks after she and brother Oliver Husdon shared how their famous family handles different political views.

In a recent episode of their podcast, " Sibling Revelry ," with guest Rahm Emanuel — the former White House chief of staff, former mayor of Chicago and former congressman — the topic of family came up.

Kate gave insight to their own family dynamic, revealing that they have "a lot of different beliefs," but they always talk about it and hold discussions. She admitted those discussions can lead to arguments, but that they always come together no matter what.

Kate and Oliver are the children of Hawn and musician Bill Hudson. Hawn and Bill split in 1982, and she began a relationship with Russell in 1983 – the two first met in 1968.

Hawn and Russell have been together since, and they share son Wyatt Russell.

Russell also has a son, Boston, with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Before Emanuel finished the interview, he took a moment to thank the siblings for focusing on the subject of family on their podcast.

"We have a really interesting family, too, because we have a lot of different beliefs in our family. We're all very different. And yet we can talk about it. We can discuss it. We can argue about it. We can get a little loud about it. But at the end of the day, like, we still only want to be with each other," Kate noted.