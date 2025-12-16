Kate Hudson says her 14-year-old son’s friends love coming over and hanging out with her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Hudson says her 14-year-old son's friends love to come over to the house and spend time with her in the mornings.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Hudson — who is currently promoting her upcoming film with Hugh Jackman, "Song Sung Blue" — shared that her son, Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, always has his friends over at her house.

Jackman asked Hudson if she believes her kids think she's cool, to which Hudson replied, "I think my kids do think I'm cool."

Focus Features will release "Song Sung Blue" in theaters on Thursday, December 25th.

"I feel like they're gonna kill me for saying this, but like Bing, my 14-year-old, and that's like the hard age, you know, they all come to our house. They like to be at our house. That's a good sign. If they want to come hang with you," Hudson said.

Hudson, who was just nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the film, has three kids: son Ryder Robinson, 21, son Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, 14 and daughter, Rani Fujikawa, 7.

"Bing's friends will come down in the morning and sit with me and talk with me while I'm making them breakfast and stuff. I think they like me." — Kate Hudson

The "Almost Famous" star said that her second son's friends like to come down to the kitchen and chat with her while she cooks them all breakfast.

"If they want to come hang with you, then you know. Bing's friends will come down in the morning and sit with me and talk with me while I'm making them breakfast and stuff. I think they like me," Hudson said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hudson revealed that her kids love to make fun of her and keep her grounded.

"Oh, it's so funny. I mean, your kids are always the ones who keep you grounded. I mean, it doesn't matter what you do, you know? You could be on a billboard. Your kids are always the ones who tell you, you know, how they feel, right? I love that. I encourage my kids to speak their mind and I feel like I'm super grounded. Like I love my domestic life. I'm a homebody. I love being home, it's my happy place with my family," the actress said.

Hudson explained that her oldest son is very good at keeping her on her toes.

"I love when they come out and make fun of me and start making fun of me. Ryder's really good at it now that he's an adult. He loves coming after me," Hudson said.

Hudson asked Jackman if his two adult kids think he's cool and he said, "I have no idea. I don't think so."

"Well, because you're not cool, you're a total nerd," Hudson replied and Jackman agreed.

"You're the best nerd in the world," Hudson added.

Hudson and Jackman are starring in "Song Sung Blue," which is "based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck musicians (Jackman and Hudson) form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams."

Hudson and Jackman previously said that shooting this movie felt like "being married," even though filming was relatively short. The pair told Fox News Digital that they didn't have a choice but to have strong chemistry on-camera.

"Well, we had to. It was like do or die, you know? No, I mean when we first started, I remember reading the script and thinking like, wow, what a great script, what a wild true story. I can't believe this actually happened. And then I thought, if we don't work as a couple, this movie just doesn't work," Hudson said.

"Luckily for us, it felt easy. It did feel easy. And I think that's luck of the draw to be honest," Jackman said.

